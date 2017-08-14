Jinger Duggar Wearing White Dress At Friend’s Wedding, Still In Honeymoon Phase With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

It has only been nine months since she got married, but Jinger Duggar has been attending several friends’ weddings. Since she is still in her honeymoon phase with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she has been jumping at every chance to celebrate the union of a couple. But in a recent Instagram photo, the 23-year-old Duggar revealed that she may have committed the biggest wedding faux pas.

She posted a black-and-white picture of her and her brother Josiah on her Instagram to show off their wedding outfits. The photo revealed that Jinge wore a white dress, which is definitely one color anyone, who is not the bride, shouldn’t wear.

“Why does she have a white dress on if she is attending a wedding?” A fan inquired in the comment section.

Recently, the newly married Duggar has been experimenting with photography, filters, and photo editing. Her photos have received positive feedback from her fans, who called her “an amazing photographer,” and said that her pictures are “lovely,” “beautiful,” and “artistic.”

That also means that she has been using more black-and-white filters on her pictures. While she may not have been wearing a pure white dress for her friend’s wedding, it certainly seemed so to her fans.

One of the fans, who admitted she has seen the live stream of the wedding, said that Jinger Duggar’s dress may have been “pale blue.”

Check out the dress picture!

The 23-year-old Duggar wasn’t the only member of her family who was drawing fans’ attention with what she was wearing. The fans, who watched her friend Nawon get married to Cole, saw that the Duggars looked rather unpolished.

“I thought the bride looked beautiful and the groom was beaming,” Holly Wilson wrote in one of the posts made by famous Duggar reporter, Pickles4Truth. “The families all looked nice, too. But the Duggars? Can’t they at least iron their clothes?”

Another follower commented that Derick and Jill Dillard, as well as her mother Michelle, “picked their frumpiest best outfits” and doing so showed “a lack of respect for the institution they supposedly revere.”

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, did not appear in any of the wedding photos, which hinted that Jinger may have winged it solo this time. Considering how she posted a picture with her husband at every other wedding, it may be possible that he could not make it this time.

Going to other people’s weddings is definitely making her nostalgic. The latest picture on her Instagram is a picture she took of her many siblings as they prepared for the big day. The photo included Joseph Duggar, who got engaged to Kendra Caldwell this year.

Throwback to our wedding day. I love these kiddos ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]