Tiffany Hendra Reveals ‘RHOD’ Was Originally Meant To Be U.S. Version Of ‘Ladies Of London’

When The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 premiere episode airs tonight on Bravo, one woman from the Season 1 cast won’t be in the opening credits: Tiffany Hendra. The Season 2 preview shows that the current starring cast consists of returning housewives Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, LeeAnn Locken, and Stephanie Hollman. Joining them for their first season are D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott. Yet while Tiffany is no longer a starring housewife, viewers will still see her from time to time in cameo scenes with the housewives.

In recent days, Tiffany has confirmed on social media that viewers will see her in cameo appearances throughout the season. In one lengthy post that she post on her Instagram page about four days ago, Tiffany reflected positively on her Season 1 experience and said that she’s excited to watch the new season. She added that since she really is friends with some of the housewives, viewers will see her in cameos from time to time. Yet Tiffany also indicated that she chose to opt out of being a starring housewife on Season 2 because she didn’t want to continue with all of the fighting and drama. In her post, Tiffany wrote that she’s excited to watch the season without having to face the viewer criticism via Twitter.

Also, in response to one viewer who wrote that she’s glad Tiffany is “out of the mess,” Tiffany agreed and admitted that she would have enjoyed her time as a housewife more if the cast had more fun together rather than fighting.

“tiffanyhendra: @missconnie615 thanks so much.. and Agree! I would have enjoyed the experience more if we could have had more fun together rather than fight!”

In response to another viewer who said that she’s getting burnt out from all of the show’s negativity and drama, Tiffany Hendra said that the show is not in alignment with her soul purpose, which is to build confidence in women.

“tiffanyhendra: @darbiez Yep my mission is to build confidence in women so it’s not alignment with my soul purpose!”

Even more interesting, Tiffany revealed that The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 was filmed “as a true franchise show,” in contrast to the first season, which “started out as something different.” In response to a viewer who asked what the show was originally meant to be, Tiffany said that it was originally meant to be Ladies of Dallas, a spin-off of Bravo’s Ladies of London, which is why the first season was so focused on the women’s charity work and social climbing.

“tiffanyhendra: @pink._.yellow Ladies of Dallas (were going to be the 1st US version of Ladies of London) that’s why it was so heavy on charity and social climbing.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tiffany also said earlier this summer that filming only cameo appearances for Season 2 worked well for her schedule and that she received advice on stepping back from the Real Housewives franchise from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer.

It seems that on The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2, viewers will mostly see Tiffany Hendra by her friend LeeAnne Locken’s side during parties and events. The full Season 2 preview shows Tiffany sitting by LeeAnne as she yells and smashes a wine glass down on the floor in anger during a gala event. Another preview released earlier this summer shows Tiffany again by LeeAnne’s side, this time as she confronts Stephanie Hollman during a Halloween party for gossiping about her behind her back.

