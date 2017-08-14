‘Outlander’ Season 3: Jamie & Claire’s Reunion Sex Scenes Will Be ‘Shy,’ Says Caitriona Balfe

Warning: This article contains Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

After the longest Droughtlander of the series, Outlander Season 3 is finally set to return in less than a month. While fans are anxious to see all of the moments that have been teased to the press so far — from Jamie’s showdown with Black Jack Randall at the Battle of Culloden to Claire’s new life as a doctor in Boston — the most anticipated scenes of Season 3 are undoubtedly Jamie and Claire’s print shop reunion and the sex scenes that will follow.

As Outlander fans already know, Jamie and Claire were separated at the end of Season 2, with Jamie staying behind in the 18th century and Claire going back to her first husband, Frank, in the 20th century. By the time they are reunited in Season 3 — which, as the Inquisitr previously reported, will be in Episode 6 — around 20 years will have passed since they last saw each other. According to Voyager, the Diana Gabaldon novel upon which Season 3 is based, Claire will be 50 and Jamie will be 45 when they come face to face again.

Outlander has built a reputation for depicting female sexuality in a realistic fashion, so many fans wonder how the time jump will affect Jamie and Claire’s post-reunion sex life.

In an interview with Refinery29, Caitriona Balfe says that when Claire finds Jamie in his 18th-century print shop in Outlander Season 3, she has been living a “pretty much asexual” life for the past two decades. However, Claire is able to find that spark with Jamie again.

“Jamie and Claire’s love anyway, no matter what, it survives time, and it will be as passionate as it was before,” she said, “but it’s definitely going to be a period of discovery.”

“And I think also there’s probably going to be shyness, which I think is really nice.”

The actress also says she was excited that the fantasy aspect of Outlander’s storyline allowed her to explore what a relationship that’s been put on pause for 20 years would be like.

“Anyone who’s spent any time away from their partner knows that when you first see each other again in your head, you’ve played all the scenarios of how perfectly it’s all gonna go,” she explained. “Then, somebody says one thing and you’re at each other’s throats. It’s important to allow this relationship to become real, and for them to discover who each other are all over again. They’re both flawed people. They’re not perfect. That’s also what makes it interesting.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Sam Heughan says that Jamie and Claire are older and have become “slightly different people,” so the couple must “relearn” each other after their reunion — but they will ultimately rediscover their intimate connection.

Outlander Season 3 premieres on Starz on September 10.

[Featured Image by Starz]