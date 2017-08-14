‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leak: Toy Box Reveals Final Showdown Is Not What Fans Expect, Who Battles Who

It looks like the final act of the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Episode 8 – Last Jedi will be more epic than fans have been anticipating, at least according to a brand new leak.

A very spoilery image of what appears to be a Star Wars: Episode 8 BB-8 toy set has found its way online. It offers a look at what appears to be a pivotal scene from the sequel.

Spoiler Alert! The following discusses possible plot details for the third act of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. Read at your own discretion.

The image shows four layers, each packed with action. The bottom part features Rey (Daisy Ridley) in her full-on Jedi outfit, lightsaber in hand while battling a group of Stormtroopers. She wears her hair down as seen in some Star Wars: Episode 8 leaks and official images, which is believed to be her final look for the film.

On the second level of the Star Wars toy, fans will see The Last Jedi newcomer Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) in action, also fending off a Stormtrooper. BB-8 can also be seen here doing his best to get to safety and take down one of the First Order soldiers in the process.

The third part of the toy has Finn (John Boyega) wielding a blaster. A Stormtrooper appears to be pointing at him in triumph as if he found the individual they have been tasked to go after.

At the top layer of the Star Wars: Episode 8­-inspired toy is none other than Supreme Leader Snoke himself, sporting his fancy gold robe as he sat on his throne, flanked by two menacing Praetorian guards. He appears to be watching it all go down and the image even gives an impression that he is waiting for the Resistance fighters to get to him.

Noticeably, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are nowhere to be found here. According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber WorldofGeekdom, it could be because the granduncle and grandnephew are off somewhere else squaring off.

If this is an accurate depiction of a scene in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, it would seem that it is Rey, Finn, and Rose who go after Snoke instead of Luke. This battle also appears to be set in the First Order leader’s Mega Star Destroyer.

If Kylo Ren and Luke are locked in battle in another location while all this happens, it will be interesting to see how the Jedi master fights him since Rey has his lightsaber.

More importantly, it will be exciting to watch it all unfold in Star Wars: Episode 8 as this could mark the very first time they meet again after the Jedi academy was destroyed and Ben Solo turned to the dark side. It is thrilling just to think about what becomes of the two when the showdown ends.

Many believe that such confrontation was being saved for the third film. However, if this toy is accurate, fans will be getting the treat much earlier, which makes them wonder and all the more excited about what Star Wars: Episode 9 has to offer.

Of course, the image does not tell the whole story, so fans are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. Toys, especially LEGO sets, are almost always based on the films. This is especially true with Star Wars, but there is nothing to corroborate this BB-8 play set yet.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]