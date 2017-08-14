‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Beta Details Reveals What’s In And What’s Out

The Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta is just two Fridays away, and Sledgehammer Games revealed what content PlayStation 4 owners should expect. Sony console owners will get the opportunity try out the new War multiplayer mode along with the new Divisions class system first, followed by the Xbox One.

As with the previous Call of Duty betas, the WW2 beta will be multiplayer only. Fans should not expect to see anything from the single-player campaign or the new Nazi Zombies mode.

The Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta starts Friday, August 25 for PS4 owners who pre-ordered the game and will run until Monday, August 28. The beta will return on Friday, September 1 with an Xbox One version in tow. It will then last until Monday, August 4.

Sledgehammer Games is giving players the opportunity to try out the new Division feature with the beta. This replaces the Call of Duty “Pick 10 Create-a-Class” system with the ability to enlist in one of five iconic fighting groups: Infantry, Airborne, Armored, Mountain, and Expeditionary.

Each Division in Call of Duty: WW2 has their own basic combat training, division training, and weapon skills. Skills are earned as players progress through the ranks of their Division.

Standard Call of Duty multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint will all be available in the beta. However, the main draw may the new War mode developed in partnership with Raven Software. This is a narrative-based mode where each side will have objectives to complete in a match of attack and defend. These objectives include capturing bridges, escort armor, or capture artillery.

Here is the breakdown of what players can expect to see in the Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta.

Maps : At least three Multiplayer maps, including Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.

: At least three Multiplayer maps, including Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar. War : Operation Breakout

: Operation Breakout Modes : Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

: Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. Divisions : Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all!

: Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all! Progression: Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.

Here is the list of feature players should not expect in the Call of Duty: WW2 Private Beta.

Headquarters : We’re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta.

: We’re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta. Supply Drops and Loot : These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta.

: These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta. eSports : Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November.

: Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November. Additional content not in the Private Multiplayer Beta includes full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games/Activision]