Jennifer Lawrence Compares Darren Aronofsky To Past Boyfriends But Not Chris Pratt, Puts Stripper Pole Behind

Jennifer Lawrence has been seeing Darren Aronofsky for a year now. But that doesn’t mean that the fans are not going to rule her out in one of the reasons Chris Pratt, her Passengers co-star, and Anna Faris got divorced. Despite people constantly taking a stab at her, it looks like the Oscar winner is concentrated on promoting the movie she made with her director boyfriend, and looking fabulous for the September cover of Vogue.

The 27-year-old Hollywood actress has not been too active in the dating scene due to her work schedule. She is one of highly paid and most in-demand actors in the industry, which means that she has movie project lined up. She has called herself a workaholic before, and that she feels much at ease when she is making movies.

“I am so booked up for the next few years that there is no time,” she confessed to Mirror UK.

So it was a pleasant surprise when JLaw and the Black Swan director stepped out together at the beginning of this year. They announced their dating status quite casually, as they took a walk with her dog, Pippi Lawrence Stocking, in New York.

Out of all the past boyfriends she had, Darren Aronofsky is definitely the oldest and the most accomplished. Other men in her life have been Nicholas Hoult, her co-star from X-Men, and Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, but none of them are as artistically respected as Mother! director.

Compared to her other dating experiences, JLaw found that she is much more focused and calm with Darren.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she said to Vogue. “And I’m never confused with him.”

In return, the 48-year-old director confessed that he has immense respect for the 26-year-old actress.

“It’s such a raw, natural talent she has,” he said to Vogue. “I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”

While he also knows about her stripper pole video incident, which broke loose earlier this summer, and her “vastly disappointing” addiction to reality TV, it looks like he appreciates her for her talents, dedication, and inner and outer beauty.

He definitely has been doing the work to develop their relationship. Because their schedules rarely permit them to be in the same place at the same time, he has traveled to filming location to spend time with her. Also, whenever they can, they like to get to know each other’s family. She has even met his 10-year-old son from his previous marriage to Rachel Weisz.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]