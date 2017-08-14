‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Will Cane Be With Lily or Juliet? Adam Returns To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Cane will hit rock bottom after his night in Tokyo with Juliet was exposed to his wife, Lily, his boss, and his children. Who will he end up with? Meanwhile, Adam Newman returns to Genoa City.

Cane hits rock bottom

Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will be left lost and alone after his wife, Lily (Christel Khalil), boss Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and teenage kids find out about his wild night in Tokyo. He’s also been rejected by Jack (Peter Bergman) for a job, leaving his livelihood up in the air.

At first, Lily seemed to be supportive of Cane but after the initial shock sank in, she will kick him out of the house. She doesn’t think he coerced Juliet (Laur Allen) to sleep with him by promising her a job but all of the lies ended up being too much for her to handle.

Cane quickly goes back to his old ways when he wanted to destroy Billy’s (Jason Thompson) career and had the cameraman record and edit a video to make it look like Billy had been gambling again. The video made Brash & Sassy lose the prospective account and cost Lily a modeling gig. Lily will also learn that Cane stole their children’s education funds to pay off Jesse after he blackmailed him.

This week on #YR, will an accusation destroy his family’s trust, his life, and his career? A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Young and the Restless viewers reportedly feel that she is being hypocritical for throwing Cane out of the house because she also cheated on him with his former friend, Joe (Scott Elrod), according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane will hit rock bottom without his wife and his job. However, they also hint that he will seek solace in Juliet.

Will Cane end up with Juliet and be a proper father to his unborn baby? Juliet initiated their hook up in Japan and really seems to care about him as a friend. Will they be able to get over the sexual harassment law suit?

This week on #YR, when suspicion rises, will the truth finally be revealed?! ???? A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Adam returns to Genoa City

Other Young and the Restless spoilers have fans excited for Adam Newman’s return to Genoa City.

According to Christian Post, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will come back to Genoa City with news that Adam is still alive. It is not known who will bring Adam back to town but fans seem to think it will be Kevin or Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) but since Chloe is not technically allowed to enter the city, Kevin seems like a more viable choice.

When Adam returns, he will be forced to come to terms with everything that’s been going on since he has been gone, including the relationship between his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Victor will also be another obstacle he will be faced with upon his return.

Things are steaming up on #YR ???? A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Despite the fact that CBS previously stated that they will not be bringing Adam back to The Young and the Restless but many believe that they cannot afford to keep one of the soap opera’s most-loved characters away any longer.

Do you think Cane will end up with Juliet or Lily? Who will bring Adam back to Genoa City? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]