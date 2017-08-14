Kimbella Confirms Split From Juelz Santana, Says ‘LHHNY’ Star’s ‘Luck’ Ran Out

Kimbella and Juelz Santana are no longer together. Love & Hip Hop New York star Kimbella confirmed the news on Sunday via Instagram. After posting a picture of herself with a veiled caption that let fans know something was up, Kimbella confirmed the news in the comments.

The photo Kimbella posted was just a selfie from her kitchen. In the caption, she wrote, “If you don’t Stand for something you’ll fall for Anything. Be your Power!???????? #ImStandingTALL.”

It wasn’t until a fan posted in the comments to let Kimbella know how pretty she is that the whole truth came out. The fan told the LHHNY star how lucky Juelz Santana was to have her. That’s when Kimbella responded, writing, “Nope, @fillmeazy he not lucky no moe. Luck ran out and he didn’t see what everyone else saw and that’s okay. Now everyone can stop saying how lucky he WAS under my post.”

It’s obvious that Kimbella wants the world to know that she is too much woman for Juelz Santana’s shenanigans. She also doesn’t want to hear any more about it on her own social media pages. Check out the post in question below.

It’s no secret that Kimbella and Juelz had been through some things. Last season on Love & Hip Hop New York, she made it clear that she wasn’t going to put up with Juelz spending time with other women, whether it be in the club or the recording studio. She proved as much when she popped up on him and read everyone the riot act when women were present, even though they weren’t there for him.

There was even tension between Yandy and Kimbella over Juelz Santana. Yandy was managing his music career and her friendship with Kimbella at the same time. When Kimbella started grilling Yandy about Juelz recording schedule and the time he was spending away from home, it caused tension between the longtime friends.

As far as the breakup between Kimbella and Juelz is concerned, it looks like it may have taken place at least a week ago. Kimbella dropped another hint last week with this Instagram post.

That was just one day after posting another message about how you can’t force someone to be loyal. We can’t help but feel like Kimbella was trying to send Juelz a message. After all, she spent a lot of time on last season of Love & Hip Hop New York trying to make sure he stayed loyal.

The pair were rumored to have split in February. As the Season 7 LHHNY reunion show loomed, Kimbella started posting a lot of family pictures to Instagram and Juelz Santana was absent in all of them. Starcasm even reported that there were rumors that Juelz had cheated with Remy Ma, although that was never substantiated.

Love & Hip Hop New York should be filming Season 8 right now. Fans are really hoping that Kimbella and Juelz have been sharing their lives with cameras so that fans can figure out what exactly happened to end their relationship when the VH1 reality series returns later this year.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images]