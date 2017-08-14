Khloe Kardashian Not Rushing To Marry Tristan Thompson But Says It’s The ‘Best Relationship’

Khloe Kardashian is not in a rush to walk down the aisle and marry Tristan Thompson, but the reality star did say that they had the “best relationship.”

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly happier than ever in her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spoke to Daily Mail‘s You magazine on Sunday that she was in “the best relationship” she’s ever been in but was in no rush to get married.

The 33-year-old was previously married to Lamar Odom. Their marriage ended due to drug abuse and infidelity issues, but Khloe remains open to getting remarried.

“I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness?”

The reality star and Good American designer said that it “doesn’t take a ring” for her to feel happy in a relationship.

Khloe added that lots of people have “unhealthy marriages” and that she wasn’t going to rush into her second marriage.

Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is already a father to his son, Prince, who is less than a year old. She doesn’t feel any pressure to start a family immediately but definitely sees children in her future.

“We both feel that it will happen when the time is right.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that her relationship was still new and that she and Tristan loved spending time together. Once you add kids into the mix there is really no turning back.

Khloe also remembers how she is 33 and still bugs her mother Kris Jenner for things all the time, so it’s not like you’re done being a parent when your child turns 18. She also expressed some concern about being worried about her children for the rest of her life “in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror.”

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

She did not hesitate to gush about Thompson, saying that he was a great father to his eight-month-old son and very protective of her entire family as well.

“I think a lot of relationships don’t flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat.”

Sweet Sunday???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

