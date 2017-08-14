Tamra Judge’s Daughter Sidney Barney Reportedly Threatens To File Order Of Cease And Desist Against Her

Tamra Judge’s feud with her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney, may soon take a major turn for the worse.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star may soon be served with a cease and desist order from her child, who recently put her on blast on Facebook by telling her fans and followers that Judge has refused to stop talking about her and their family drama publicly.

“It seems like this is what it is going to take to keep Tamra from talking. Sidney wishes it hadn’t come to this point, but it seems that it has,” a source close to Sidney Barney told Radar Online on August 14.

As the insider explained, Sidney Barney’s only wish is that her mother stops talking about the relationship. However, despite her claims of abuse and neglect, the reality star and mother of four claims she was never abusive or hurtful to her children in any way. The source also said that Sidney Barney wants her mother to leave her alone and feels that her behavior has been unacceptable.

Tamra Judge and her daughter appeared to be on the verge of a reconciliation with one another earlier this year, and in May, Judge was seen at Barney’s graduation. However, after sharing a collage of photos of the two of them together and with the rest of their family, they reportedly had a falling out, and their relationship became a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge recently arrived home from a vacation in Aruba, where they renewed their wedding vows alongside Judge’s two youngest children, Sophia and Spencer.

In regard to her family drama, Judge has been active with her fans and followers on social media. In one particular post from earlier this month, she revealed that her mother, Barney’s grandmother, was extremely upset about Barney’s Facebook post.

