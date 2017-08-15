Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Spark Dating Rumors After Being ‘Inseparable’ Multiple Times This Week

Is Kendall Jenner dating Blake Griffin? Are things over with A$AP Rocky? Those are lingering questions from avid fans of the reality star as she was spotted sneaking out with the NBA star multiple times in less than a week.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Los Angeles Clippers power forward sparked romance rumors after being spotted “inseparable” multiple times just days apart.

On Tuesday, Kendall was spotted leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood followed by Blake after partying the night away. According to TMZ, the duo has been hanging out at the same party and even jumped in the same limo as they leave the venue.

Earlier in the evening, the Victoria’s Secret model attended Kendrick Lamar’s concert with her momager Kris Jenner and sister Kylie. Travis Scott, who is currently dating the Life of Kylie star also performed during the event.

Noticeably missing in Kendall’s night out was her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, adding fuel to speculations that something is really going on between the model and basketball star.

On their alleged first date, Kendall sizzles in an oversized white shirt over a black dress matched with a pair of black boots. Blake, on the other hand, kept it low-key with an all-black ensemble.

???? Looks like this is the second time #KendallJenner & #BlakeGriffin were caught together . ☕️Just friends or do we have another couple on our #Baedar???? What y'all think? A post shared by The Blogssip (@theblogssip) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Just a few days apart, the duo was spotted together on a dinner date at Craig’s Restaurant. This time, Kendall and Blake dressed down in casual outfits and reportedly left in separate black limousines parked close to the restaurant.

There were also claims that Kendall and Blake spent the weekend together on the beach at Gurney’s Montauk and hit Surf Lodge. The pair was reportedly joined by Hailey Baldwin, who was spotted basking in the sun on a daybed.

An insider revealed to Page Six that Kendall and Blake seem comfortable with each other’s company, adding that a new romance is highly possible between the two. The same source also noted they were “inseparable.”

“It looks like the beginning of a new romance. They weren’t all over each other, but they were inseparable. Kendall was hiding under a hoodie, and they wouldn’t allow anyone to take their picture.”

gotta support the homies ???????? i'm so proud of @caradelevingne and Valerian was amazing ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

It remains unclear if Kendall ended things with A$AP Rocky, who she first went public with in May. Same goes for Blake who just welcomed his second child last September with longtime girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

[Featured Images by Jordan Strauss, Danny Moloshok/AP Images]