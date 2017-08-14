‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian On The Chopping Block Already Over Her Homophobia?

Peggy Sulahian might be headed for a quick exit from the Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star is currently battling rumors of homophobia and might have to address the issue on live TV. Will producers give her the boot after the reunion?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the homophobia allegations stem from an incident involving Sulahian banning her gay brother from their father’s funeral. A few former RHOC stars have already spoken out about the reports, describing her as “disgusting,” but we still don’t know much about the show’s newest member.

Sulahian’s official Bravo bio says she was born in Kuwait and her parents are Armenian. The family moved to the United States a year after her birth and she currently lives in the luxurious Crystal Cove neighborhood of Orange County. Sulahian is married to a businessman named Diko, and the couple has three kids: Giovanna, Gianelle, and Koko.

Although Sulahian sounds like a typical Bravo Housewife, her relationship with her brother, Pol’ Atteu is anything but normal. Atteu is well known in the fashion community and was good friends with Anna Nicole Smith. Peggy Sulahian reportedly banned him from attending their father’s funeral because of his sexual orientation.

A few witnesses who attended the funeral have confirmed Sulahian’s scandalous actions. In fact, Eileen Keussayan, an L.A. based lawyer, claims that she has been a friend of the family since the ’70s and that everyone is well aware of Sulahian’s attitude towards the LGBT community.

“I have known Peggy’s family since 1974 when they first came to this country,” Keussayan shared. “And I did attend Peggy’s father’s funeral…. She made it known that her brother Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik were not welcome because they are both homosexuals.”

In light of the allegations, Radar Online reports that Sulahian might be forced to address the topic during an upcoming interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The openly gay host reportedly invited Sulahian on the show after he learned about the homophobic allegations from RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson.

“After Vicki [Gunvalson] told Andy what was happening, he immediately asked Peggy to come on the show and explain herself,” an insider revealed. “He wants to have a field day with this!”

Unfortunately, Sulahian hasn’t agreed to chat with Cohen, at least not yet. Given how the scandal is gaining traction with other RHOC cast members, it’s only a matter of time before Sulahian is forced to face her demons. Whether or not this leads to an early exit from the show is yet to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights on Bravo.

