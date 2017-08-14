Tori Roloff took in the Seattle Seahawk’s preseason game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, dressing her 3-month-old son Jackson in a “Wilson” jersey. The Little People, Big World star got her little guy all ready for the game and posted a couple of videos and a photo of him in his blue and lime green jersey.

In the first photo posted on her Instagram story, Tori can be seen holding baby Jackson, who looked adorable in his jersey and his super cool sunglasses. In the next video, Tori filmed Jackson in his seat, kicking his little legs and staring up at his momma, who kept saying, “Go Hawks!” She then shared additional pictures of her little man hamming it up for the camera. In Tori’s last pic, her brother-in-law Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel, can be seen holding Jackson — it looked like he was just about ready to fall asleep! Check out the photo below.

Tori’s husband Zach couldn’t resist posting photos and videos of Jackson either. Zach just got home from playing soccer in Canada and was happy to be back home with his family. He held Jackson in the first photo, letting everyone know that it’s “good to be home.” He then posted a video of his son hanging out in his seat with his Hawks jersey on and an elephant blanket over his head.

I love him. ???????? A post shared by Isabel Sofia Garreton Rock (@isabelllsofia) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Jackson is still far too young to understand football, but he definitely knows who his family is. The way that he looks at his mom and dad is just so sweet. He is also very comfortable with Isabel, who spends a pretty good amount of time with Tori and Zach — they love watching Game Of Thrones together and having game nights!

For those wondering, the Seahawks beat the Chargers 48 – 17. Although it was just a pre-season game, chances are baby Jackson Roloff might be a good luck charm for the Hawks!

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Do you think that Jackson is going to grow up to be a big sports fan like his parents? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]