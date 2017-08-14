Willie Nelson Cuts Concert Short, Country Music Legend Hospitalized Due To Breathing Problems

Willie Nelson had a medical scare during his show in Salt Lake City, Utah, prompting him to cut his concert short for an expected trip to the hospital. Nelson reportedly experienced breathing problems while onstage at the high-altitude, USANA Amphitheater and was briefly hospitalized, according to the New York Daily News. Audience members noted that it was clear that Willie Nelson was having trouble keeping pace with his bandmates while performing at the venue’s 4,300-foot altitude.

Nelson left the stage, telling the crowd he just needed to take a break, but a few minutes later it was announced that the show was over.

A few hours later, Willie Nelson later took to Twitter to apologize to fans and tell them that he is doing just fine.

“This is Willie,” the 84-year-old country music legend wrote.

“I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.”

This is not the first time this year Willie Nelson’s health has caused a last minute change in his concert schedule. In late January and early February, Nelson canceled several tour dates as he dealt with an undisclosed illness, which some sites reported as a “bad cold.”

In March, Willie’s publicist denounced reports that the country music icon was “deathly ill,” assuring fans that he was “perfectly fine,” according to Billboard. Willie returned to the road and his headlined his Outlaw Music Festival this summer.

While the Utah health scare was the real deal, Willie Nelson has long been a target of faux health scares and celebrity death hoaxes. Willie even poked fun at the incessant online hoaxes in the song “Still Not Dead.”

As of now, no further changes have been to Nelson’s upcoming touring schedule, including four shows that are slated for later this week in California. Willie Nelson’s official website promised to share “additional details” about his concert schedule soon.

