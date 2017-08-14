Winter is officially here as Jon Snow assembles a group to catch a wight in the conclusion of “Eastwatch.” However, is it possible that Beric Dondarrion will not return after the trip beyond the Wall in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6?

The Lightning Lord has already played a significant role in George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire book series. However, it looks like the HBO show has different plans for Beric Dondarrion. Will the Lord of Blackhaven die his final death during their mission at Eastwatch next Sunday?

In “Eastwatch,” Jon Snow led Jorah Mormont and Gendry to the eastern side of the Wall, where it was revealed that the Hound and his companions have made it this far in the North. Naturally, Gendry was cautious about teaming up with the same men who had sold him off to Melisandre. Nevertheless, he somehow agreed to join the fight against the White Walkers. Unfortunately, it looks like some characters will not survive the group’s trip to the eastern side of the Wall.

The promo for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 opens with Jon surveying the icy landscape as Beric tells him that “Death is the enemy.” The Lightning Lord further states that death is “the first enemy and the last,” and his words appear to foretell what will happen soon.

The enemy always wins, and we still need to fight him.

Beric Dondarrion might be on to something. Is the Lord of Blackhaven predicting that he will die his last death next week?

Book readers already know that Beric Dondarrion’s final death was somehow an important event in the novels. In A Feast for Crows, he had passed the flame of life to Catelyn Stark and effectively resurrected her. Since Lady Stoneheart has been left out from the HBO series, fans believe that Beric’s seventh death will be a sacrifice for one of his companions in the fight at Eastwatch.

But who will be brought back to life in the seventh season? Some fear that Jon Snow is due for yet another death, and Beric will have sacrifice himself to make sure the North still has its King. There are also speculations that the Hound might not survive unless the Lightning Lord saves him. However, a different character related to Beric’s resurrection could also get killed off soon.

There have been theories that Thoros of Myr will be the only casualty in the fight against the wights. If the Red Priest dies, this could mean he will not be around to resurrect Beric in the future.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 will air on HBO on August 20.

[Featured Image by HBO]