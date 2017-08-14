New ‘Free Dining’ Bounceback Offer Now Available At Walt Disney World For Dates In 2018

Even though the 2017 free dining arrival dates at Walt Disney World are just about to begin, guests are already wondering if the discount will return in 2018. The first sign of its comeback for next year has now arrived in the form of a bounceback offer. The unique discount offered only while guests are staying at a Walt Disney World Resort is currently for “Free Dining,” and it gives an idea on the possible dates that may come about for the general public.

As reported by Disney Dining, the bounceback offer has changed for those staying at a Walt Disney World Resort between the dates of August 11, 2017, and October 31, 2017. If you decide to book your next trip while on your current vacation, you can possibly qualify for “Free Dining,” but there are some stipulations.

There are a number of blackout dates for the free dining bounceback offer, and it can only be booked for trips taking place between May 29, 2018, and December 22, 2018. Restricting it even further are the dates in that range which the discount is available and they are as follows.

May 29 – June 5

June 29 – July 11

August 1 – September 8

December 7 – December 22

While that may seem very limited, it’s still a great opportunity for guests to get the first crack at “Free Dining” for the next year.

Don’t jump on things just yet, as there are more limitations and restrictions; Disney isn’t going to let a discount like “Free Dining” be given away easily. As usual, guests booking a Value or Moderate Resort will receive a free Quick-Service plan, while those at a Deluxe or Deluxe Villa will receive the free Regular dining plan.

Guests must book a vacation package that has at least a 2-Day Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus ticket included in it. All guests on the reservation must have the same type of ticket and dining plan for a minimum length of stay of three days.

As always, there are excluded resorts.

The Little Mermaid rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Copper Creek Villas and Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Boardwalk Inn (August 1, 2, 4, and 9)

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts (August 1, 2, 4, and 9)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside (December 7 – December 22)

Other exclusions may apply.

For those visiting Walt Disney World and staying at one of their resorts during this bounceback offer, you can find the information to book in a packet in your room. If you don’t happen to see it, you can call extension 8844 from your room.

While it isn’t totally confirmed, this bounceback offer makes it seem as if “Free Dining” will be back for everyone in 2018. As reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel, the dates for 2017 coincide almost perfectly with how things look on this bounceback offer for 2018.

With the way the blackout dates come into play, it seems as if things will be similar next year.

Walt Disney World offers discounts throughout the year on rooms, tickets, and vacation packages, but it is “Free Dining” that everyone longs for. While there are rumors every year that it could be done away with, it appears as if Disney isn’t quite done with it yet. This bounceback offer is only able to be booked through Halloween, but it at least gives the idea that the general public will have a crack at it once again for 2018.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]