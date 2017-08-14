Jenelle Evans Reveals She Is Overwhelmed In New Sneak Peek

Jenelle Evans isn’t one of the Teen Mom favorites. There has been a lot that has happened during the eight years of filming she has done for MTV. From the countless number of arrests to the various men she has been in a relationship with, Evans has made plenty of questionable decisions. These days she seems to be doing better. Getting married is on the horizon for Jenelle, something which seemed to be unattainable for her in the past considering two previously failed engagements.

After becoming a mother of three earlier this year, it seems that the pressure of motherhood, moving, and life has taken a toll on the reality star. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jenelle Evans admits to being overwhelmed in a new Teen Mom 2 sneak peek. Some of the comments she made to the producer were troubling. One, in particular, happened when she had to stop what she was doing to feed her infant daughter Ensley. The way she made it seem was like the little girl was an inconvenience. Evans is currently raising her son, Kaiser (with ex Nathan Griffith) and her infant daughter Ensley along with her soon-to-be husband’s daughter Maryssa. That is a lot of children to be responsible for, especially when you aren’t used to raising more than one at a time.

Play time before bed time. ???? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

When the Teen Mom 2 episode airs tonight, Jenelle Evans is going to get heavy criticism. She has already been attacked on Twitter for footage from previous episodes, especially when David Eason had to care for Kaiser when she was locked in the bathroom throwing a fit. With everything happening in her life, the reality of raising three kids in her home while fighting for a fourth seems to be weighing heavily on her. Fans have commented about the lack of motherly instinct from Evans, but this time around, she seems to be doing well with Ensley.

Love this crazy bunch! ???????? #BirthdayDinners #Family A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Things seemed to have calmed down for Jenelle Evans and David Eason since the show was taped. The two have shared fun family moments from the summer and exciting announcements about the future. Evans isn’t always able to handle her stress in the most appropriate ways, but there has been some growth over the last few years. Despite being overwhelmed, it looks like Jenelle Evans may survive the first year of life with several children under her roof.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]