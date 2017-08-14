‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Death Shocks Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal some very intense storylines to come. While many Salem residents lives are currently being plagued with drama, like Brady Black, Nicole Walker, Marlena Evans, Lucas Horton, and more, something much worse is in store for the city.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, another death will shock the people of Salem, and it looks like Days of our Lives viewers could have another murder mystery on their hands. While the murder of Deimos Kiriakis is yet to be solved, this latest death could play in to finding Deimos’ murderer as well.

Days of our Lives fans still don’t know who killed Deimos, and the suspect count is getting even higher. While JJ Deveraux was the first to be named a person of interest, he was soon released from jail and Sonny Kiriakis took his place. Although Xander Cook was also a suspect, Sonny remains behind bars for the murder. However, Chad DiMera recently learned that he may be responsible for Deimos’ death, and the latest DOOL spoilers also reveal that Eric Brady and Nicole Walker will soon the next in line.

Deimos’ real killer is set to be exposed on Days of our Lives in the upcoming days, but another shocking death is also set to rock Salem on August 25. The new death will create a whole new set of questions surrounding the murder and what comes next is sure to be have DOOL viewers rushing to tune in to the NBC soap opera.

In the latest DAYS, Marlena finds herself in deep trouble.https://t.co/LmWdmLcNNn pic.twitter.com/AH2QTE8BO1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 1, 2017

While the latest Days of our Lives victim has yet to be named, some fans believe that it could be Nicole Walker. Many viewers know that actress Arianne Zucker has already left the soap, and it seems that her character could be biting the dust when she goes. However, a lesser known character such as Raines, Hattie Adams, or even Bonnie Lockhart could be the latest victim.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Who do you think will be the next Salem resident to be killed off?

[Featured Image by NBC]