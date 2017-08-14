‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast, Including Lisa Rinna And Camille Grammer, Spotted Filming [Photo]

Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp were recently spotted filming the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although Mellencamp has not yet officially been confirmed as a member of the upcoming season’s cast, she and her potential co-stars were seen together earlier this month as they enjoyed dinner with one another amid production.

On August 11, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in regard to the cast’s outing, revealing that in addition to Mellencamp possibly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer may be coming back to the show.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may recall, Camille Grammer appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role during the show’s first two seasons and in the seasons since, she’s appeared regularly in a guest-starring position.

Grammer’s dinner outing with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast comes weeks after she and Adrienne Maloof joined the cast in Las Vegas for a girls trip during production on Season 8. At the time, Grammer shared an image of herself, Maloof, Rinna, Richards, Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi alongside one another.

The Las Vegas trip marked the first time that fans witnessed Mellencamp spending time with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming earlier this year in Los Angeles and on Instagram, Kyle Richards confirmed the news with her fans and followers and revealed that Lisa Vanderpump was returning to the show as well.

As for the rest of the cast, everyone is believed to be returning aside from Eileen Davidson, who announced her exit from the series last month on Twitter.

Davidson and Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season after the exits of Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia. The following year, for Season 6, Erika Girardi joined the show and one year after that, for Season 7, Dorit Kemsley was added to the cast.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]