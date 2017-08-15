Selena Gomez Cuddles With The Weeknd At Same Date Place She Took Justin Bieber, Tells All In Twitter Q&A

Justin Bieber seems to have become a recurring theme in Selena Gomez’s life this month. Just days after Selena was seen at the same church conference that Justin attended, where there were some reports that the famous couple known as Jelena had a close encounter of the run-in kind, Gomez was seen cuddling with The Weeknd at a familiar place. It’s the same date night location where Selena enjoyed dates with Bieber as well as Harry Styles.

For those who want insights into what Gomez thinks about her life at this point in time, she just participated in an intriguing Twitter Q&A in which she dished up some new personal details along with dropping clues about her album.

“Same Old Love” Singer Hoping To Hear “Sorry” From Pop Prince?

The sighting of Gomez at the religious conference associated with a church that Bieber is known for attending has raised questions about whether she hoped for some sort of reunion. It comes in the wake of a report that Justin recently reached out to Selena. As the Inquisitr reported, Bieber reportedly was trying to reconnect with Gomez and called her several times after canceling his tour.

But when it came to choosing a companion for a date night, it wasn’t Justin who Selena recently chose. Instead, despite those rumors that Bieber wants to reconnect and the fact that both Justin and Gomez went to the same church conference, it appears that Gomez isn’t quite ready to forgive and forget that infamous social media blow-up over his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

When Selena was ready to combine laughter with a cuddle session, it was The Weeknd who won. But her choice for where to take her new boyfriend wasn’t without intrigue; the comedy club that captured a photo of the two for its Instagram page, shown below, just happens to be the same place where Gomez once cuddled with Justin Bieber.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Sharing A Laugh At A Familiar Comedy Club

Gomez and The Weeknd were seen smiling happily together at the Laugh Factory comedy club, located in Hollywood, California. Selena and the not-so-new man in her life, with whom she’s been linked since January, cuddled together in seats on an upper mezzanine during their date night at the famous comedy club, reported E! News.

Just in case there was any doubt, the Laugh Factory comedy club identified the couple in its caption for the Instagram photo.

“Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.”

An insider told E! News about the date night experience.

“Selena and the Weekend saw the late night show together Friday night at the Laugh Factory. They were very, very sweet together,” said the source. “They were really nice and definitely seemed to have a great time.”

E! News pointed out that in past years, Gomez has been seen at the Laugh Factory with Justin during her time as Bieber’s girlfriend. She also has been spotted there with Harry Styles.

Instagram Users Argue Over Jelena

The Laugh Factory comedy club’s photo showing Selena with The Weeknd turned into a spot for fans to argue over who she should be dating. While some Jelena fans wanted to encourage her to go back to Justin, others argued against it.

“@whynotjelena stop digging at the grave,” pleaded a fan of Gomez and The Weeknd to a member of Team Jelena.

And some contended that it’s time to stop wishing for a reunion.

“how old r u to ship jelena?” asked another Team The Weeknd member.

Selena Gomez Tells All On Twitter

The debate raged on as Selena turned to Twitter to respond to some questions from her fans. Famed for having 124 million Instagram followers, Gomez participated in a #StreamWithSelena Twitter Q&A that provided new insights into her personal life and music, reported E! News.

Selena was asked to reveal the “weirdest rumor” that she had heard about herself thus far in 2017. And no, it didn’t involve Justin Bieber. Instead, Gomez revealed that she had heard claims that she was moving to Europe, which she labeled as “so random.”

A plea for Selena to reveal her vision of a dream team musical collaboration also failed to elicit the name of any boyfriends past or present. Instead, the songstress named Eminem as her dream collaborator.

Advice Selena Lives By

The price for fame is being surrounded by those ready and eager to give advice. But Gomez revealed that there’s one piece of very simple advice by which she lives.

“Treat others how you wish to be treated.”

And for those who want a hint about her new album, Gomez responded to a request to describe it with a color. Think of her new album as “deep blue,” suggested the songstress. She also shared that one song on her album is extra special and revealed that it is a ballad.

Fun With “Fetish”

In addition, Selena talked about making “Fetish,” describing it as “so much fun” because of the extras involved.

“I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones,” she recalled.

Gomez also shared that Game of Thrones ranks as her favorite TV show and that she just finished the third season. Asked her favorite song, Selena gave a shout-out to another female singer, revealing that she’s a fan of “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna.

I love being able to collaborate w/different artists & producers so every song is new and different. #streamwithsel Can't name anyone yet.. https://t.co/wNy5T3Qq7x — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 14, 2017

New Album Details

Teen Vogue pointed out that Gomez stayed secretive about her new album but did share that she enjoys collaborating with “different artists & producers so every song is new and different.”

And no, she didn’t name names but instead revealed that her favorite aspect of interacting with the other artists is learning from another musician’s sound and “combining it with mine.” The songstress described the inspiration for her songs as coming during “seasons of change,” but she didn’t say if those “seasons of change” refers to romances of the past and/or present.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]