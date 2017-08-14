‘GH’ Spoilers: Who Betrays Finn? Devastated By Secrets Exposed

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Finn will be betrayed by two people who he thought he could trust. After his big blowout with Hayden, he’ll be devastated when she is nowhere to be found and that his best friend has been lying to him.

Finn (Michael Easton) will discover that the woman he loves and his best friend are keeping secrets from him. After he confronted Hayden (Rebecca Budig) in a dramatic fight on Friday, he will likely discover that she had disappeared, according to Soap Shows.

General Hospital spoilers also claim that Finn will run into Curtis (Donnell Turner) and learn about what has been going on with the woman he planned on marrying. Finn will be destroyed when he figures out the two of them have been lying to him.

Finn will be so overwhelmed that he won’t know if he can handle it. Will this be the end of his relationship and his friendship? General Hospital spoilers hint there might be so much going on that he’ll decide to go on with his life and forget about the two people who betrayed him, TV Over Mind noted.

Jared is also in for a surprise this week when he meets Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and learns that Finn was actually the target and Hayden was just collateral damage.

TODAY ON #GH… a Port Charles power couple is caught in the act. Plus, Hayden’s trapped under Jared’s thumb and Kiki’s future is in question. Don’t miss it! A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Detective Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will become suspicious when he figures out that another gun was found that matched the bullet that was taken out of his father’s leg. Now that there are two bullets in evidence, he knows there is something going on with Sonny (Maurice Bernard) for sure.

A little #behindthescenes action with @mauricebenard & @cheetwood3. Who doesn’t love a selfie every now and again? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Michael (Chad Duell) will stop by Sonny’s looking for answers, but his dad will be determined to protect Sam. Jason (Billy Miller) will always protect Sam and even visited Julian (William deVry) to have a talk.

Julian apparently thinks things are going well even though General Hospital viewers know that his trial didn’t go as planned.

TODAY ON #GH… Julian’s trial begins. Plus, Ava gets a supportive push and Hayden’s situation gets stickier. #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Over at the Quartermaines, Monica (Leslie Charleston) is in a bad mood after Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) interrupt a meeting with Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

What do you think about Finn discovering that Hayden and Curtis have been lying to him? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images]