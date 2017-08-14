Jill Duggar Promotes ‘Godly Manhood’ And Health On Instagram After Attending Wedding With Husband & New Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have gone through some changes in the last month. Not only did they welcome their new baby, Samuel, into the world, but they also faced some health related challenges and gave up their jobs working as missionaries in Central America. Despite all this, Jill is able to advocate for the issues that are closest to her heart and attend friend’s wedding to celebrate love. She is settling well into her newly revisioned life!

The mother of two and her husband announced earlier this month that they will not be returning to their missionary work in Central America.

“Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being,” they wrote. “At this time, God has seen fit for our family to continue serving him in ministry within the context of Northwest Arkansas.”

The fact that they now have two baby boys and that Central America is a dangerous place may have played some role in their decision to stay in Arkansas. Also, the fact that both Jill and Derick have had health issues over the past year means that they may want to remain in the U.S., where the quality of care is higher.

Another way that Jill has been promoting health is through her spirituality. She recently posted a picture on Instagram that showed her support for Christian men entering a form of Basic Training to “prepare them for the responsibilities and challenges that come with Godly manhood.” While she cannot attend one herself, she highly recommended such rigor for men in her life.

Hey y'all! Just wanted to give a shout out to @alertacademy and let people know there are only a few weeks left to sign up for the next ALERT basic training! Check out www.alertacademy.com to learn more about their program for guys ages 17+. Some of my bros have been through it and although it's tough, they enjoyed it and highly recommend it. Sign up now! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

In fact, many of the activities that the Duggars take part in are segregated by gender. Recent photos posted by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar showed that they choose to isolate the boys to take them to camps, training, and airshows.

When the Dillards are not concerned about taking care of themselves, they participate actively in their community. This past weekend, Jinger’s dear friend Nawon got married, and Jill and Derick, along with their two baby sons, came out to celebrate the union.

Most of the Duggar girls got married to men who seek to be in the ministry. After the wedding, Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, began studying to become a pastor in Laredo, Texas.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]