Gilly Might Have Revealed Jon Snow’s Parentage In ‘GOT’ [Spoilers]

Gilly has come a long way, from not being able to read to now indulging herself in books written by High Septons. In a scene that may have slipped past viewers, Gilly reads a couple of lines from the High Septon Maynard’s diary. While most of it annoyed Samwell, it came to a notable moment where she reads an important line after asking him what does an annulment mean.

In what could be one of the most-missed moments in this episode, Gilly mentions to him that the High Septon Maynard had written about issuing an annulment for Prince Rhaegar and remarrying him to “someone else.” It happened at the same time during a secret ceremony in Dorne.

At that time, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, the eldest son of the Mad King, was originally married to Elia Martell, Oberyn’s sister. It was well known in Westeros that Rhaegar had kidnapped and raped Lyanna Stark, who was originally betrothed to Robert Baratheon. Instead, Rhaegar might have gotten that annulment with Elia so he could run away and elope with Lyanna.

This would mean that Jon is indeed a true Targaryen and not just a bastard son, a legitimate heir to the iron throne.

In Season 6, Bran Stark had a vision of his father promising his sister, Lyanna Stark, to protect her child who was born at the Tower of Joy in Dorne. This child is longed believed to be Jon Snow, the secret love child of Rhaegar and Lyanna.

According to the rules of succession, the heritage of Jon being a true born Targaryen could hold the rightful claim to the iron throne. This would make Jon a likely opponent for Daenerys in the fight toward the iron throne, and her beliefs about being the last in line are unlikely.

Additionally, Drogon’s encounter with Jon may have hinted to his true Targaryen bloodline in that heart-pounding moment where they meet face to face.

In what looks like an intimidating moment, the majestic Drogon instead opens up to Jon Snow in his vulnerable position, allowing Jon to pet him. After calming down, the dragon might have sensed that Jon is indeed a member of the Targaryen family and may welcome him to be one of the potential dragon riders.

Could Jon indeed be a Targaryen? Let us know in the comments.

