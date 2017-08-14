‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry ‘Positive’ Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Will Be Around For Baby Boy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the future with baby daddy number three, Chris Lopez. The MTV reality star, who recently welcomed her first child with Chris — a little boy whose name has yet to be revealed — is now saying she’s very “hopeful” about her co-parenting relationship with Lopez.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry recently spoke out about her relationship with Chris Lopez and says she has high hopes for the future with their little boy. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed Chris was in the delivery room with her when she gave birth to their son and that he remained at the hospital and even drove her and the baby boy home.

This may come as a shock to some Teen Mom 2 fans, as Kailyn Lowry has hinted multiple times in the past that she was preparing to be a full-time single mother to her new little bundle of joy. Kail wrote on her personal blog that she was going to be a single mom from the beginning this time around and was a bit nervous about it all. It was also rumored that Chris Lopez didn’t want to be involved in raising the baby, but it looks like things have changed.

Kailyn Lowy now says that she’s “positive” that Chris Lopez will be around to help her raise her son. “Every child deserves their dad,” Kailyn stated, adding that Chris is being “as supportive as he can,” and that he is trying to the “best of his ability” even though he may not be meeting the standards that everyone expects of him.

It doesn’t seem that any sort of custody or child support issues have been discussed between the Teen Mom 2 star and her third baby daddy, but Kailyn has always been very open to working with the fathers of her oldest two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, and will likely be ready to co-parent with Chris Lopez as well.

