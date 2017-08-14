Jacqueline Laurita Is ‘Happy’ That She’s Not Filming ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Jacqueline Laurita isn’t a part of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she couldn’t be happier.

In a new interview, the former Bravo reality star revealed why she chose to quit the series after starring on the show for seven seasons.

Speaking to Page Six, Jacqueline Laurita said that while she received a production start date for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, producers were concerned that she was no longer on good terms with her co-stars and suggested that she begin filming the new season in a part-time role. As she explained, producers wanted the series to appear authentic and knew that it wouldn’t work if the ladies were forcing fake relationships.

“They wanted me to come on and start filming part-time to see how the storyline unfolded and then [said they] maybe would make me full-time,” she explained.

Jacqueline Laurita starred in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the series’ first five seasons. Then, in an odd move, producers chose to remove her from the show altogether as former housewife Dina Manzo returned. However, because of low ratings on the series, producers ultimately brought Laurita back for the last half of Season 6 in a part-time role, and ahead of Season 7, she returned to her full-time role.

While Bravo producers did want Jacqueline Laurita to return to filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 8, a full-time role wasn’t guaranteed. So, rather than waste her time with the stress and drama of the series in a part-time role, she decided it wasn’t worth it for her.

After moving on from the hit series, Jacqueline Laurita has maintained friendships with Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania and told Page Six that they will stay close to one another, despite her exit from the show. That said, Laurita is happy to finally “be on the outside” of the drama and is steering completely clear of Bravo cameras.

Jacqueline Laurita’s former co-stars will return to Bravo later this year in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8.

