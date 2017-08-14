‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff And Zach Are Building A Bomb Shelter, Is It A Wise Investment?

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is building a bomb shelter. In one of the reality TV star’s recent Facebook posts, Matt shared a video with his followers featuring him and his son Zach as they spoke with someone who appears to be a contractor. During the conversation, Matt nonchalantly dropped the information, admitting that he was building a bomb shelter somewhere on the farm.

While Matt did not mention the exact reason why he’s building the structure, many of the LPBW star’s social media followers have expressed their support for the Roloff patriarch’s project. Many even jokingly stated that the project is an appropriate and wise investment, considering that the United States seems to be heading toward a delicate international crisis.

Matt just got back to Roloff Farms recently, after spending a few days in Surprise, Arizona, for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Since getting back to the farm, however, Matt has pretty much buried himself in work. Before sharing his bomb shelter project with his Facebook followers, Matt uploaded a video on Instagram updating his fans about his plans for expanding Roloff Farms even further.

In the short bomb shelter video clip, Matt can be observed openly admitting that he was building a bomb shelter on his property. Zach was also seen in the video, playing with a truck’s tire and confirming his dad’s project. Interestingly, both father and son looked like they were sharing a private joke in the short clip, as they could be seen smiling as they addressed the man they were speaking with. Matt admitted to his project outright.

“You know what we’re making out of that thing? A bomb shelter.”

While Matt’s latest project might seem a bit unorthodox, many of his social media followers stated that a bomb shelter is actually a pretty sound investment considering America’s tense standoff with nuclear-capable countries such as North Korea. Some even joked that Matt should build a massive shelter instead since many people would need one if things go south.

“Good idea Matt, you and all of us are going to need that very soon, so build a big one,” one commenter wrote.

“Make sure you save me room in that bomb shelter,” joked another.

Apart from his bomb shelter update, Matt also live streamed a cute race between him and his dog Lucy on Thursday. The live stream, which lasted a bit over two minutes, featured the Roloff patriarch chasing after his rescue pooch in his vehicle. From what could be determined in the short clip, both Matt and Lucy had a great time, as shown by the LPBW star’s earnest guffaws and his rescue dog’s giddy reactions.

What do you think about Matt Roloff’s bomb shelter? Is it a good, sound project, or is it just a waste of time and resources? Sound off in the comments below.

Matt Roloff and his growing family are featured on Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]