‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Already Having Relationship Problems

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay may have gotten her fairy tale marriage proposal from Bryan Abasolo, but is the fairy tale already over? Sources are claiming that Rachel and Bryan are already having relationship issues and that they’ve hit some major bumps in the road when it comes to their romance.

According to Life & Style magazine, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are not the picture perfect couple they’ve been pretending to be. The Bachelorette and her new fiancé are actually struggling a bit, and a lot of it comes from what Bryan saw on the show while watching it with Rachel.

One insider reveals that Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have “problems in their relationship already” and that “behind closed doors” they’re having issues, namely The Bachelorette runner-up, Peter Kraus. Bryan is allegedly upset over what he saw transpire on the show between Rachel and Peter. Abasolo, a Miami chiropractor, reportedly had no idea just how strong Rachel’s feelings for Peter were, and allegedly “couldn’t believe” that she was torn over which man to pick.

The source goes on to reveal that watching The Bachelorette has caused “tension” for Lindsay and Abasolo and that Bryan is now freaking out wondering if Rachel loved Peter more than she loves him. Bryan allegedly point blank asked his fiancée why she picked him, and sources claim that Lindsay “didn’t really have a good answer” for him.

In addition, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are reportedly clashing over many aspects in their daily lives, such as going out with friends. Rachel loves to hit the town with her girlfriends, but Bryan is more of a homebody. The couple is also allegedly having problems about where they should live, as Rachel loves being in Dallas, Texas, but Bryan is a Miami boy through and through. They’re even undecided on how many children to have, as Rachel revealed she wants four, but Bryan doesn’t want any more than three.

My world ????❤️???? @therachlindsay #brachel #engagementparty #dallas #bachelorette #bachelornation A post shared by Dr. Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

What are your thoughts on The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo reportedly having relationship problems already? Do you think they’ll make it down the aisle?

