‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star DeMario Jackson Really Wants ABC To Show What Really Happened With Corinne

After the fallout from his failed attempt to find love on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson is making it known he wants ABC to air the footage and clear his name.

Let’s recap the most controversial hook-up in BIP history.

The evening in question started out innocent enough, with the stars of the show mingling and getting to know each other. At one point, Fox News reports that Jackson got in the pool and Olympios – who arrived in Paradise claiming she had a boyfriend – jumped in and hopped on his lap. With the cameras filming everything, the situation got hot and heavy, making everyone watching a little too uncomfortable.

Details are still fuzzy, but it sounds like Olympios wasn’t aware of what was going on. In fact, TMZ reports that she was so drunk that she could barely stand, let alone give her consent for sexual activities. Although the two did not have intercourse, they reportedly performed oral sex, which included “rubbing, touching and fingering.”

Jackson denies that he sexually assaulted Olympios. Instead, the former Bachelorette suitor admits that she was drunk but claims she was aware of the situation.

That said, some of Olympios’ Bachelor in Paradise co-stars are mad that producers didn’t step in sooner and prevent the misconduct from happening in the first place. Not only could they have intervened once Olympios got naked in the pool, but they could have kept a closer eye on her after she started drinking so much alcohol. If they would have reacted quicker, the entire ordeal could have been avoided.

“People are pi**ed, and not just at DeMario. We’re pi**ed that this whole thing happened,” one angry star shared. “They could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage. They could have stopped this before it got this far. But they decided to let it go, and let it happen, and see what happened? So, I’m angry at the show, and everyone else is too.”

Warner Bros. conducted a complete investigation and found no evidence that Jackson sexually assaulted Olympios and filming continued, with stricter new rules for the cast and without Corinne or DeMario.

On the eve of the Season 4 premiere, it seems that Jackson still wants his name to be cleared.

The controversial reality star was spotted on Friday, August 8, rocking a t-shirt saying, “show the tape,” clearly a reference to the footage that ABC claims will never make it to air.

Although we may never see the footage, both Jackson and Olympios sat down for pre-taped interviews giving their side of the story. Host Chris Harrison claims the interviews were conducted to help fans understand what happened.

Catch all the drama when Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14, on ABC.

