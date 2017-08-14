Vicki Gunvalson Spends Time With Family Amid ‘RHOC’ Feud With Tamra

Vicki Gunvalson may be in the midst of a nasty feud with Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 but online, she’s all about her family, including her two grandsons, Troy and Owen.

In her latest Instagram post, the longtime reality star revealed she was spending quality time with her two grandchildren at the Montage in Laguna Beach, California.

“At our second home,” she wrote to her many fans and followers on August 13. “Thank you Briana and Ryan Culberson for getting me out tonight, I needed it!”

Vicki Gunvalson’s night out with the boys comes just one week after she and her daughter, Briana Culberson, and Culberson’s husband, Ryan, spent a day together at the same hotel.

As fans have seen on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson began dating Steve Lodge months after her split from the controversial Brooks Ayers and appears to have been dating him ever since. That said, Lodge has been noticeably absent in recent photos shared by Gunvalson, and she posted an odd Instagram post days ago about not chasing people.

Although Vicki Gunvalson’s post may seem to hint at a potential breakup to some, many suspected that the message was actually aimed at her strained relationship with Tamra Judge.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were quite close for several seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County but after Gunvalson chose to stick by Brooks Ayers amid his questionable claims in regard to his alleged cancer diagnosis, Judge distanced herself from her co-star. Then, after Gunvalson spoke of rumors suggesting Judge’s husband, Eddie, was gay, Judge called it quits with Gunvalson for good.

Although Vicki Gunvalson has expressed interest in rekindling her friendship with Tamra Judge, Judge doesn’t appear to have any interest in giving their relationship another shot.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]