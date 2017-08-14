Shannon Beador Reveals What Really Made Her Husband Come Back To Their House After His Affair?

Shannon Beador is speaking out about what made her husband return to their Orange County home after his months-long affair with another woman.

In a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County revealed that her husband’s return to their house was actually the result of a feng shui ritual.

While chatting with The Daily Dish podcast, Shannon Beador was asked to choose between Dr. Moon or her feng shui guru and according to the mother of three, the feng shui lady is her expert of choice. Continuing on, Shannon Beador explained that after her husband left her for two weeks, she called the woman who told her to take a photo of David and write matrimony and her name on the back. She was also ordered to do the same with a photo of herself before placing the photos together and wrapping a string around them nine times.

Shannon Beador went on to tell The Daily Dish podcast that she put the photos in a red envelope, as instructed, before placing the envelope under her pillow and dreaming for nine nights about her husband coming home. Then, on the ninth day, she planted the envelope in an area of her garden underneath a plant.

“So as I put the envelope under the plant and was patting the dirt down, David called and said, ‘I’m coming home.’ No joke,” Shannon Beador recalled.

Shannon Beador’s husband came clean about his months-long affair during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, after mending their marriage with couples counseling throughout the year, they renewed their vows with a surprise ceremony during the 11th season of the show. Since then, they’ve been going strong and enjoying time with their family. They also enjoy regular date nights, which Shannon Beador often chronicles on social media.

