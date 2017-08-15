Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted enjoying their time in Hungary as they stepped out for a date night last week. The power couple was spotted alongside Jennifer Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, watching Wiz Khalifa perform at the Sziget Festival.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out for a casual date night at the Sziget Festival in Budapest on Thursday, ET reported. The power couple was spotted sitting atop a scaffolding, having the best view of Wiz Khalifa as he performed on stage. While the two were snapped having a good time, someone seemed to have crashed their date night.

Jennifer Aniston’s husband was easily enjoying himself while sitting next to the Bad Moms star. Justin Theroux was also spotted having a great time at the rapper’s performance, In Style added. The Hollywood couple together with their third wheel, were all smiles as they dangled their feet off a scaffolding.

The trio all looked casual in shirts and jeans, especially Kunis, who sported overalls and white sneakers. Kutcher, on the other hand, looked laid back in his black jeans, graphic tee, and baseball cap. Donning the same style, Theroux looked ruggedly relaxed in a graphic tank and skinny black jeans. All three couldn’t seem to stop smiling as they watched the “See You Again” rapper perform.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoy a casual date night watching Wiz Khalifa perform in Hungary. https://t.co/nhqWesX6OR pic.twitter.com/WSfKVqCFfO — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 14, 2017

The Girl on the Train actor and the Black Swan actress are both working on a new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, which happened to be shot in the Eastern European city. Kutcher and Kunis relocated to the country while the Friends with Benefits star shoots the film. The Spy Who Dumped Me also stars Gillian Anderson and Kate McKinnon.

While the couple looked happily married, they are frequently bombarded with issues. Just last month, the Ranch actor denied cheating accusations via Twitter when he was spotted boarding a private jet with an unknown woman. The lady in question turned out to be a cousin.

That wasn’t the first time the Hollywood couple were surrounded by cheating and divorce rumors. Tabloids and magazines seemed to have a fascination with the 39-year-old actor, accusing him of adultery while married to Demi Moore and now Mila Kunis.

Nevertheless, the couple remains happy, and they welcomed their second kid, Dimitri, eight months ago. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]