Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spotted At Whiz Khalifa Show, Justin Theroux Crashed Couple’s Date Night

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out for a casual date night at the Sziget Festival in Budapest on Thursday, ET reported. The power couple was spotted sitting atop a scaffolding, having the best view of Whiz Khalifa as he performs on stage. While the two were snapped having a good time, someone seemed to have crashed their date night.

Sitting beside the “Bad Mom” star, Jennifer Anniston’s husband was easily enjoying himself as well. Justin Theroux was also spotted having a great time at the rapper’s performance, In Style added. The Hollywood couple together with their brawly and burly third wheel were all smiles as they dangled their feet off a scaffolding structure.

The trio all looked casual in shirts and jeans especially Kunis, who sported overalls and white sneakers. Kutcher, on the other hand, looked laid back in his black jeans, graphic tee and baseball cap. Donning on the same style, Theroux looked ruggedly relaxed in a graphic tank and skinny black jeans. All three can’t seem to stop smiling as they watch the “See You Again” rapper perform.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoy a casual date night watching Wiz Khalifa perform in Hungary. https://t.co/nhqWesX6OR pic.twitter.com/WSfKVqCFfO — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 14, 2017

“The Girl on the Train” actor and the “Black Swan” actress are both working on a new film titled “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which happened to be shot in the Eastern European city. Kutcher and Kunis relocated to the country while the “Friends with Benefits” star shoots the film. “The Spy Who Dumped Me” also stars Gillian Anderson and Kate McKinnon.

Just last month, “The Ranch” actor denied cheating accusations via Twitter when he was spotted boarding a private jet with an unknown woman. The lady in question turned out to be a cousin. However, this isn’t the first time that the Hollywood couple were surrounded with cheating and divorce rumors. Tabloids and magazines seemed to have a penchant for the 39-year-old actor, accusing him of adultery over ex-wife Demi Moore and now Mila Kunis.

Nevertheless, the couple remains happy and just welcomed their second kid, Dimitri, nine months ago. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]