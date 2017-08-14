Brad Pitt Reportedly Hasn’t Seen Daughter Shiloh Alone In Over 300 Days

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has been begging to see her dad alone following his divorce with Angelina Jolie. It has reportedly been 329 days since Pitt and Shiloh spent time alone together, and it doesn’t sound like that is going to change anytime soon.

An inside source told Radar Online that Shiloh was devastated by the split and isn’t the same happy child since the divorce. Although Shiloh has been sneaking late-night calls to her father, Jolie will not allow Pitt unsupervised visits with any of their six kids.

“Shiloh’s not the same bubbly kid she was before Brad and Angie split,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t understand why Brad can’t be there on their family trips to Disneyland.”

The source added that Shiloh takes the most after her dad, who misses spending time with her. Despite all the drama that unfolded between Pitt and Jolie, Shiloh shares a bond with her father that hasn’t been broken. Unfortunately, Jolie isn’t at a place where can let her kids spend the night with their dad.

“Shi’s the one who really takes after Brad. She’s the most complex and sensitive. Their bond is unbreakable, but the separation is taking a toll on both of them. Shi really misses hearing Brad’s bedtime stories, and they have secret Skype calls at night,” the insider stated. “She’s asked to spend nights with Brad. But so far, Angie is sticking to the court-ordered supervised group visitation, since she has official custody.”

Pitt and Shiloh were last spotted together in July of 2016. The last time they are believed to have shared alone time was back in September, days before Jolie filed for divorce. Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While Brad Pitt’s custody battle rages on, his relationship with Jolie has improved over the summer. In a recent interview, Jolie admitted that she and Pitt still care about each other and are working towards creating a good life for their kids. Whether or not this means that Pitt will finally get unsupervised visits is yet to be seen.

To complicate the situation, E! Online reports that Jolie has put the divorce on hold, at least for the moment. An insider revealed that Jolie was impressed by Pitt’s decision to quit drinking and wants to see how things play out before finalizing the split. This doesn’t mean that Pitt and Jolie are on the verge of getting back together, but it does bode well for his custody battle.

“It’s true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens,” the source shared.

Pitt entered rehab shortly after Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage. The War Machine star has been sober for the better part of a year and has turned his life around.

