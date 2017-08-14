Jennifer Garner Is Allegedly Over Ben Affleck, Moves On To Chris Pine

Just a few weeks after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for a divorce, the 44-year-old actor jumped into a new relationship with Lindsay Shookus. The two were spotted in public on several occasions including the time they were caught buying booze at a liquor store in Maine. The Justice League star recently just finished rehab for alcohol abuse, but it seems that he is having a relapse.

According to In Touch, the 45-year-old actress has given up on trying to help her estranged husband fight his drinking problem especially now that he has a new girlfriend. The Alias star is still worried about her ex’s health since he is the father of her children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 – but she is over him now.

Jennifer allegedly thinks that it is Lindsay’s turn to look after Ben because she has done everything she can to help him over the years. However, the 37-year-old television producer seems not to care if her new boyfriend drinks alcohol or not.

“Jen is very surprised that Lindsay is drinking around Ben,” an insider said. “But she feels that ultimately it’s up to [Lindsay] how she wants to handle the situation.”

One of the reasons why Jennifer Garner filed for a divorce from Ben Affleck is his unwillingness to commit to sobriety. Another alleged reason was her rumored romance with another actor. A source revealed that seeing Garner with another man has escalated Affleck’s problem even if he appeared to have already moved on with his new girlfriend.

“The relationship has completely made Ben unravel. He realizes he is never going to get Jen back,” an insider said.

So who is Jennifer’s rumored boyfriend? According to Hollywood Life, the brunette beauty has been seeing Chris Pine, and they have been secretly dating for a little while now. They reportedly meet up when their schedules allow, and they continue to get more attracted to each other.

Garner and Pine reportedly met at a charity event back in 2011, and they instantly hit it off. They had the same sense of humor and talked nonstop, but she was still married to Affleck at that time. After the Miracles from Heaven star split from her estranged husband, the two started reconnecting through the help of their mutual friend, who co-starred with the actor in This Means War.

According to the report, the first date of Jennifer and Chris was last May. They went out on a date at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, and the actress was allegedly a bit nervous. So, the 36-year-old actor reportedly kept the mood light to make her feel comfortable, and she ended up having a great time.

“Chris has been a breathe of fresh air for Jen,” an insider said. “He’s young and dynamic and really makes her feel sexy again. And, he’s thrilled to be dating someone so grounded and experienced… This is the first time in years he’s really connected with someone more intimately.”

A source close to the actress revealed that Garner doesn’t consider her relationship with Pine serious just yet. She is reportedly having fun and excited since it’s been a long time since she’s been on a date with another man.

Jennifer Garner reportedly told Ben Affleck that she’s dating Chris Pine. He allegedly freaked out at first, but she assured him that she did it out of respect for him. She also won’t introduce her rumored boyfriend to their kids and requested her ex to do the same with his new girlfriend for now.

