‘Lucifer’ Season 3 Spoilers: A Stiff Competition For Chloe’s Attention Brings Out The Worst In The Devil

Lucifer Season 3 spoilers reveal more excitement and development between the Devil and Chloe (Lauren German). Lucifer’s feelings for the lady detective is going to be quite turbulent in the upcoming installment. Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) is going to wreak havoc between Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship. The devil may be a master in man’s deepest and darkest desire but he will not be able to prepare himself for what’s to come in the upcoming season.

Lieutenant Pierce will have chemistry with Chloe right off the bat much to Lucifer’s surprise. This romantic attachment between the lieutenant and Chloe will not escape the devil’s notice. Given the love triangle between the lieutenant, the devil, and the female detective, it’s going to be one exciting season in Lucifer.

Tom Welling is expecting fans to hate Pierce who will go between Chloe and Lucifer. However, he reassures fans that although they won’t like the character right away, he is not all that bad. Eventually, the reason why Pierce entered the picture will be revealed. He hinted the surprising role Pierce has to play, why his character needs to act the way he does, and how he is going to “shake things up” in Lucifer Season 3.

In an interview, Tom Ellis admitted the character he plays, Lucifer, is not used to having any kind of competition, “certainly on the sexual front.” The deep connection he shares with the detective makes him feel secure about their relationship. However, Pierce will change everything. A love triangle would be an iconic sight-bringing out the worst in the devil would definitely be an interesting event. Lucifer is made up of a lot of vile stuff, and when someone provokes his jealousy and envy, things are bound to get even more exciting.

TVLine spoilers previously revealed what the upcoming season will entail. The second season of Lucifer featured mythological elements, and it seems like Fox is planning to continue with this theme. Sinnerman, the criminal who Lucifer suspects of kidnapping him back in Season 2, has been cast for a recurring role. Fans who loved the appearance of this new character would be glad to know there’s going to be more episodes featuring him in Season 3.

Lucifer Season 3 will premiere on Fox on Oct. 2, Monday at 8 p.m.

.@TheReal_DB looks back on one of Amenadiel's most emotional moments from Season 2 of #Lucifer. Season 3 returns October 2 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/dioBZkWMCn — Lucifer (@LuciferonFOX) August 9, 2017

