‘The Flash’ Season 4 Rumor: Barry Gets New Abilities, Finally Does Actual CSI Work Again

The Flash Season 4 will feature the first non-speedster big bad in the series, and so Team Flash will need a new approach to defeating this new kind of villain.

It has been confirmed that Barry (Grant Gustin) will take on Clifford DeVoe also known as The Thinker this year, so it looks like The Flash will need more than speed to beat him.

According to the ever-ardent pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider aka Emergency Awesome, Barry is likely to gain a lot of new abilities that will serve him well in battling DeVoe in The Flash Season 4 since the show has established the habit of introducing powers that will prove helpful in beating the big bad at hand.

Gustin revealed during the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that Barry will be a different person when he comes out of the speed force, and fans will see the effects of his stay there all throughout the season. He will also have all this new knowledge about his powers that he is yet to fully wrap his head around.

The Flash Season 4 picks up six months after he entered the speed force and according to the actor, Barry has lived several lifetimes in there already due to its nonlinear nature.

Emergency Awesome believes that Barry will get a better understanding of the knowledge he got while in the speed force and put it all to use as The Flash Season 4 progresses, much like how he was getting used to his powers when he first got them in the first season.

DeVoe is an evil genius and is expected to make use of his iconic weapon in the comics – the Thinking Cap – in The Flash Season 4, which will allow him to project mental force.

As per Emergency Awesome, The Flash Season 4 will likely see Barry gain the ability to retain a bunch of new information for half an hour and become an expert in whatever that subject is during those 30 minutes, increasing Team Flash’s chances to outsmart the smart adversary.

Due to the type of villain DeVoe is, the YouTuber also believes that Barry’s detective skills will once again be heavily featured in The Flash Season 4. It has been a while since fans got to watch him do actual CSI work.

It was only in the first season that he did a lot of that. The seasons that followed reduced this part of Barry’s life to mere mentions of running a test on something or going to his lab. Season 3 saw him butt heads with Julian (Tom Felton) with regards to the job but the CSI work was done mostly by the latter.

So it looks like as part of the attempt of the writers to make The Flash Season 4 much like the first season, Barry’s detective skills will be on full display once again. Emergency Awesome adds that this is why Elongated Man, who is also a detective, was handpicked to appear this year as well.

Other abilities Barry can end up showcasing or mastering in The Flash Season 4 include borrowing and supplying speed to other speedsters like Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) and running much faster by jumping in and out of the speed force much like how Savitar did in the previous season.

The Flash Season 4 premieres October 10.

[Featured Image by The CW Television Network]