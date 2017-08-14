Miley Cyrus Fans Furious: Singer Bails On TCA Appearance, Plugs New Single As YouTube Star Jake Paul Fills In

Miley Cyrus was a no-show at the Teen Choice Awards, and fans are not happy about it. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was scheduled to appear at the annual Fox awards show as well as accept the show’s top honor, the Ultimate Choice Award, in person. Instead, Miley bailed on the live show at the last minute, providing a lengthy explanation for her absence on Instagram—complete with a plug for her new single. To some fans’ dismay, YouTube star Jake Paul filled in for Cyrus as a performer at the Teen Choice Awards.

Miley Cyrus was to be honored in person with the Ultimate Choice Award for her involvement with the kid-voted Teen Choice Awards for over a decade, according to Variety. Only six other artists have received the prestigious award in Teen Choice Awards history, including Britney Spears and Kristen Stewart. Instead of accepting the honor in front of the fan-filled live audience, Miley, who previously won 18 Teen Choice Awards, was featured in a pre-recorded piece which was played during the show.

Cyrus later took to Instagram to thank the Teen Choice Awards for presenting her with the Ultimate Choice Award. Miley explained that she had every intention of being at the TCAs to accept and celebrate the honor in person, but that she created “an unrealistic schedule” for herself. Cyrus then segued into the announcement of her new single, “Younger Now,” revealing it drops on Aug. 18.

Fans were furious that Miley Cyrus backed out of her commitment to the Teen Choice Awards at the last minute, and were even more annoyed that Jake Paul, a controversial YouTuber/rejected Disney star, replaced her on the show. Many TCA viewers were puzzled that Victoria Justice announced Jake Paul as a replacement for Miley Cyrus as if the two stars were comparable.

this is gonna make y'all even more mad… Miley Cyrus. Remember she was supposed to be there? They replaced her with Jake Paul. I'm done — Roasting The Dolans (@DolansRoasting) August 14, 2017

BRUH THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SAID MILEY CYRUS COULDNT MAKE IT SO HERES JAKE PAUL PUT ME IN MY GRAVE — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 14, 2017

Miley Cyrus doesn't turn up to host the #TeenChoice awards but instead apologies on Instagram and then plugs her new single. ???? — Jeetendr Sehdev (@JeetendrSehdev) August 14, 2017

I cannot believe they replaced Miley Cyrus with Jake Paul #TeenChoice — olivia (@GPinkSnapback) August 14, 2017

"unfortunately, miley cyrus couldn't make it… but here's jake paul!" what a disappointing combination of words #teenchoice — allison crist (@allisonMcrist) August 14, 2017

Replacing Miley Cyrus with Jake Paul is like replacing a channel bag with a brand less bag you found on the trash that has rats on it — Hannah (@tributenightma1) August 14, 2017

Literally having 5 minutes of just nothing would've been better than having Jake Paul perform bc Miley Cyrus couldn't make it #TeenChoice — ↣ Amanda ↢ (@Shays__Angel) August 14, 2017

Who is Jake Paul and why is he hosting TCA on the same stage where Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Hillary Duff, Katy Perry and many others were?? — dani (@souIrise) August 14, 2017

Miley Cyrus wasn’t the only nominated star to skip the Teen Choice Awards. Both Bruno Mars and Gil Gadot sent video acceptances for their awards, while other superstars like Beyonce, Zac Efron, and Ariana Grande were simply announced as winners.

You can see Miley Cyrus’ Ultimate Choice honor at the Teen Choice Awards below.

[Featured Image by Rob Foldy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]