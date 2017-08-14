Miley Cyrus Fans Furious: Singer Bails On TCA Appearance, Plugs New Single As YouTube Star Jake Paul Fills In
Miley Cyrus was a no-show at the Teen Choice Awards, and fans are not happy about it. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was scheduled to appear at the annual Fox awards show as well as accept the show’s top honor, the Ultimate Choice Award, in person. Instead, Miley bailed on the live show at the last minute, providing a lengthy explanation for her absence on Instagram—complete with a plug for her new single. To some fans’ dismay, YouTube star Jake Paul filled in for Cyrus as a performer at the Teen Choice Awards.

Miley Cyrus was to be honored in person with the Ultimate Choice Award for her involvement with the kid-voted Teen Choice Awards for over a decade, according to Variety. Only six other artists have received the prestigious award in Teen Choice Awards history, including Britney Spears and Kristen Stewart. Instead of accepting the honor in front of the fan-filled live audience, Miley, who previously won 18 Teen Choice Awards, was featured in a pre-recorded piece which was played during the show.

Cyrus later took to Instagram to thank the Teen Choice Awards for presenting her with the Ultimate Choice Award. Miley explained that she had every intention of being at the TCAs to accept and celebrate the honor in person, but that she created “an unrealistic schedule” for herself. Cyrus then segued into the announcement of her new single, “Younger Now,” revealing it drops on Aug. 18.

To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️????????????????❤️????????????????

Fans were furious that Miley Cyrus backed out of her commitment to the Teen Choice Awards at the last minute, and were even more annoyed that Jake Paul, a controversial YouTuber/rejected Disney star, replaced her on the show. Many TCA viewers were puzzled that Victoria Justice announced Jake Paul as a replacement for Miley Cyrus as if the two stars were comparable.

Miley Cyrus wasn’t the only nominated star to skip the Teen Choice Awards. Both Bruno Mars and Gil Gadot sent video acceptances for their awards, while other superstars like Beyonce, Zac Efron, and Ariana Grande were simply announced as winners.

You can see Miley Cyrus’ Ultimate Choice honor at the Teen Choice Awards below.

