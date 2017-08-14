Tamra Judge Arrives Home From Vow Renewal Vacation Amid Drama With Daughter Sidney

Tamra Judge and her family, including husband Eddie Judge and her two youngest kids, Sophia and Spencer, returned home from Aruba days ago.

As fans may recall, the Real Housewives of Orange County star traveled to the island for a vow renewal ceremony with Judge and a fun family vacation.

“No place like home,” Tamra Judge wrote with a photo of her daughter on Instagram on August 12. “We had a great family vacation but it’s so nice to be home on the couch watching America’s Got Talent.”

During what was supposed to be a nice getaway for her family, Tamra Judge was faced with a shocking Facebook post made by her oldest daughter, Sidney, in which the teenager alleged that Judge was neglectful of her and her siblings. Sidney also claimed that her mother continued to talk about her publicly on social media and The Real Housewives of Orange County, despite her many requests to be kept out of the spotlight.

Following her daughter’s claims against her, Tamra Judge took to Instagram where she denied that she was ever abusive, neglectful, or hurtful to her daughter.

Amid all the drama with her daughter Sidney, Tamra Judge stayed active on social media with her fans and shared tons of photos of her happy family with husband Eddie.

Tamra Judge has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several years and recently, her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson took a turn for the worse. As fans may recall, the women were friends years ago but after Gunvalson stuck by her former boyfriend Brooks Ayers amid his cancer lies, their friendship became strained.

Following the end of Tamra Judge’s friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, she grew close to Shannon Beador and tonight, the three women will come face-to-face on the series’ new episode.

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

