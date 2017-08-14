‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Threatens To Sue ‘Candy’ Man Over Domain Name Rip-Off

Pawn Stars cast member Austin Lee Russell, popularly known as Chumlee, threatened to file a lawsuit against a man who allegedly tried to rip him off over possible domain names for his candy store’s website.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the Pawn Stars favorite recently opened a candy store in Las Vegas. According to the news outlet, Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard opened in May and is now looking to launch its official website.

However, things took an ugly turn when a guy, identified as Patrick Keys, bought possible domain names ahead of Chumlee.

The news site revealed that Keys purchased rights to “chumleescandy.com” and “chumleescandyontheblvd.com” despite having no affiliation with Chumlee’s candy store. It has been alleged that Keys bought the domain names in a “strategic business move” after the Pawn Stars star announced his plans to open the store.

Keys told TMZ that he’s been buying and selling domain names for the last 20 years, adding that this kind of industry has worked out fine with him. He also admitted that he tried contacting Chumlee multiple times to make an offer and land a deal for the names but has not heard back.

Despite his explanation, Chumlee’s lawyers claimed that Keys intentionally took the domain names while the reality star was still in the planning process of launching his candy store’s website. They also claimed that Keys is a cybersquatter who jacked Chumlee’s trademarks.

Chumlee and his legal team reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Keys. The Pawn Stars host already expressed his intent to take legal action if Keys does not hand over the rights to the sites.

This is not the first time Chumlee will have to deal with legal matters. Last year, he managed to dodge possible jail time after pleading guilty to felony weapon and misdemeanor attempted drug possession charges.

According to reports, the judge put him on probation until 2019 in order for his felony charges to be dismissed. In case he violates the terms of the deal, he will face two to five years imprisonment.

The Pawn Stars personality was arrested following the discovery of guns, marijuana, and illegal drugs at his Las Vegas home. The luxurious pad is now up for sale.

According to TMZ, Chumlee listed his infamous Las Vegas home for a whopping $1,849,900. The mansion boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, spa and guest house.

The 6,206-square-foot pad was listed by Realty ONE Group. So far, it remains unclear if Chumlee already has a buyer of his controversial house. The Pawn Stars cast member bought the mansion five years ago for $1.1 million.

[Featured Image by MediaPunch/AP Images]