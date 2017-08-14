Leah Messer Reveals Her ‘True Love’ — And Gets Him A Ring

Leah Messer has confused fans once again.

After previously hinting that one of her guy friends, who happens to be gay, was her main squeeze, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three has taken to Instagram to reveal her one true love — and reveal that she recently bought him what appears to be a diamond ring.

“Got my boo a [ring],” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of an August 13 photo, along with the hash tag, “true love.”

In the photo, Leah Messer and Brian Gravely were seen posing close to one another as he showed off his new ring.

Around the time of Leah Messer’s post, Brian Gravely shared the same photo on his own Instagram page and thanked the longtime reality star for knowing what’s going on. Gravely was the same person who fans believed Messer was dating earlier this summer but, as some may recall, Messer eventually shut down the rumor on Twitter by revealing that Gravely was gay and married.

Leah Messer has been married twice, first to Corey Simms, the father of her twin girls, 7-year-old Ali and Aleeah, and later to Jeremy Calvert, the father of her 4-year-old daughter Adalynn. However, both marriages ended in divorce.

A post shared by Brian Gravely (@brianlee123) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Following her second divorce, which was finalized in June 2015, Leah Messer dated personal trainer Theodore “T.R.” Dues but chose to keep their relationship away from the Teen Mom 2 cameras. She also kept their relationship off social media and many fans didn’t understand why she was so secretive about their romance.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Since her split from Dues in 2016, Messer has seemingly been single as she continues to co-parent her three children with her two ex-husbands.

As for Simms and Calvert, they’ve both moved on from their relationships with Messer but while Simms is now married, Calvert recently parted ways with his former fiancée Brooke Wehr.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]