Chelsea Houska Prepares For Second Wedding To Cole DeBoer, Shares Instagram Update

Chelsea Houska is ready to walk down the aisle for the second time.

After first tying the knot with husband Cole DeBoer in October of last year when she was about six months pregnant, the Teen Mom 2 star is preparing for her second wedding to DeBoer and recently shared an update with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Had such an amazing day!” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, her daughter Aubree, and another woman.

Also in the caption of the photo, Chelsea Houska shared a post previously made by L’atalier Couture, which revealed that Houska would be wearing one of their dresses.

Earlier this month, as she and DeBoer showcased their new lives as parents of two on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska revealed on Twitter that she would be heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to try on a gown that she would be wearing at her upcoming reception. She also revealed that she was concerned that the dress may not fit because she had first been sized for the gown prior to her second pregnancy.

“Wish me luck,” Chelsea Houska told fans in a Twitter post at the end of last week.

Chelsea Houska welcomed son Watson in January of this year and also shares an older child, 7-year-old Aubree, with her former boyfriend Adam Lind.

Earlier this year, prior to the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Chelsea Houska spoke of her marriage and wedding to Cole DeBoer, revealing that the nuptials were equally important to her daughter, Aubree, because the child hasn’t had the best experience with her real father.

In one particular scene from Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska’s oldest child was seen trying on a dress of her own as she and her mother, as well as a couple of Houska’s friends, enjoyed a girls’ day ahead of her big day.

