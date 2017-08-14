Jenelle Evans Twitter: She Feuds With Nathan Griffith, Shares New Photos Of Her Kids

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith recently came to blows on Twitter.

Following numerous claims against one another in regard to their co-parenting efforts, Griffith called out the Teen Mom 2 star’s fiancé, David Eason, in a post to his many Twitter fans and followers.

“DAVID EASON, if you want to man up for once and talk to me like a man, face to face, I would love to exchange words like adults,” Griffith wrote in his tweet.

However, as Jenelle Evans pointed out, David Eason isn’t on Twitter.

“How about you keep the personal drama off the internet,” she wrote back to her ex-boyfriend. “David doesn’t have Twitter.”

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith began dating years ago after the Teen Mom 2 star split from ex-husband Courtland Rogers and in January 2015, they became engaged. As fans will recall, Griffith’s proposal was caught on camera for Teen Mom 2 and so were the many fights that followed.

Once Jenelle Evans’ relationship with Nathan Griffith came to a dramatic end after a couple of arrests, the reality star began dating David Eason and in January of this year, after about a year and a half of dating, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been chronicling their relationship on Teen Mom 2 for the past year and recently, they shared his proposal with viewers. As fans may recall, Eason’s proposal aired during an episode of Season 8 earlier this year but actually took place back in February, just weeks after Evans gave birth to their baby girl.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

As the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 continues, Jenelle Evans and David Eason continue to prepare for their upcoming wedding, which is scheduled for September 23, 2017. Evans confirmed her wedding date with her fans and followers on Instagram weeks ago with an image of their Save the Date card.

As for whether or not the nuptials will air on Teen Mom 2, there appears to be a good chance that a film crew will be present when Evans walks down the aisle.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]