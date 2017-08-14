Kailyn Lowry Baby Name: Is The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Third Child Still Nameless?

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t chosen a name for her third child but according to a new tweet, the baby boy may have a name soon.

Over a week after welcoming her third son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star offered an update to fans on Twitter on August 13 and revealed that she may be getting closer to picking a moniker.

“Soon, getting closer to picking one I think,” Kailyn Lowry announced after being asked about her potential name selection.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child in the wee hours of the morning on August 5 and has continued to call the boy “Baby Lo” ever since. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry gave her baby his “Baby Lo” nickname months before his birth and, at the time, many took the label as a confirmation that Lopez was the child’s father.

A short time later, Lowry confirmed Lopez as the father of her third child.

While Kailyn Lowry still doesn’t have a name for her baby, she has had several potential names, including Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon, and Silas, she recently told Radar Online that all of the names that she thought could work no longer make sense.

A few days after her third child’s arrival, Kailyn Lowry began sharing photos of the boy and in one series of photos, the baby posed with his older brothers, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed Isaac as a teen while filming 16 & Pregnant with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera. Years later, while married to former husband Javi Marroquin, Lowry welcomed baby number two.

Kailyn Lowry began dating her third child’s father last year after announcing plans to divorce Javi Marroquin. Then, around the time she learned she was expecting, she and Lopez called it quits. That said, Lopez was present at the hospital with Lowry after their baby arrived.

