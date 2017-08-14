Barack Obama’s Tweet About Charlottesville Violence Becomes Third Most Liked Tweet Ever

In the aftermath of the recent Charlottesville’s Unite the Right rally, where Neo-Nazis and Klan members congregated before a clash, one man has condemned this racist hatred with just one single tweet. After the Charlottesville violence, former President Barack Obama shared his wisdom via his social media handle.

In the Charlottesville violence, 20 people were injured and one killed in a car-ramming incident on Saturday. On the same day, another 15 people were wounded in a separate clash related to the right march.

As reported by BBC, the Charlottesville violence originally broke out when white supremacists and the members of the far-right clashed with anti-fascist counter protestors at the Unite the Right rally. The rally was organized to protest against the removal of a statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The protesters reportedly condemned the swastika-toting display of Confederate flags and nazi-salutes. A man identified as James Fields Jr. allegedly drove his car through a crowd of people. The car reportedly injured at least 20 people.

After the violence, many have responded in outrage, disbelief, and grief. Former President Barack Obama also shared his views and his tweet has now been elevated to the third most liked tweet in the history of the social media platform.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

What more interesting is that 6 out of 10 top most liked tweets are from Barak Obama only. His recent tweet is just behind Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet where she shared a picture from the Academy awards and Ariana Grande’s tweet, where she shared her grief for the terrorist attack that took place during her live concert.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Just like Obama, President Donald Trump has also condemned the recent actions. Hours after the violence erupted, Trump said he condemned “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

He added, “It has been going on for a long time in our country — not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer has blamed Donald Trump, saying that the current president of the United States of America courted these extremist groups and then failed to denounce them as they became more violent. Signer told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union that the said attack was not about Trump but instead the erupted violence was about the United States of America in its entirety.

“It’s about Virginia, it’s about Charlottesville.”

[Featured Image by Steffi Loos/Getty Images]