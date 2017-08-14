WWE News: Update On Ric Flair’s Hospitalization, Management Team Says ‘Nature Boy’ Needs Prayers

While wrestling fans were worried after news broke over the weekend that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized, those concerns were soon allayed by his management team, which confirmed that the “Nature Boy” was undergoing a routine checkup for heart issues. Unfortunately, things might have taken a turn for the worse, as Flair’s representatives took to social media late on Sunday, asking the WWE Universe for their prayers, and stressing that the wrestling legend is now dealing with “tough medical issues.”

As noted by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, there were no significant official updates regarding Ric Flair’s hospitalization since the news first broke out on Saturday. That changed, however, on Sunday night, as Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment posted a new message on Twitter, hinting at difficult news for wrestling fans regarding Flair’s medical condition. Legacy Talent and Entertainment counts the 68-year-old Flair as one of its clients, and its home page features a testimonial from the Nature Boy himself, with Ric describing Zanoni as the “ultimate brand-maker.”

Aside from Zanoni’s tweet stating that Flair is going through some “tough medical issues” and asking fans for their prayers and positive energy, Legacy Talent and Entertainment also shared a Facebook post expanding on the above tweet, and again referencing the reason why Ric Flair remains hospitalized as of the moment.

“Did you start watching wrestling because of Ric Flair?

Does he entertain you every time you see him?

Ever use any of his sayings?

Do you have a great Ric Flair story? Do you ‘WOOOOO!’ every time he’s mentioned?

Are you a Fan? Friend?

If you answered ‘Yes’ to any of the above, we need your prayers, positive energy, and well

wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues.

Thank you!”

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Legacy Talent and Entertainment had taken to social media on Saturday to report that Ric Flair was hospitalized for “routine monitoring,” adding that fans have “no reason to panic.” However, the publication’s own sources countered that Flair was taken to the ICU after being admitted to the undisclosed hospital by his family; at the time of that report, Pro Wrestling Sheet was not able to confirm that information with the management company.

Bleacher Report wrote that Ric Flair, prior to his hospitalization this past weekend, had been lucky to avoid major health issues since he retired as a wrestler in 2011. He was, in fact, still physically active in the months leading up to this current medical scare, deadlifting 400 pounds in a workout video just this January.

Flair’s last appearance on WWE television came on the November 28, 2016, episode of Monday Night RAW, where, as recapped by PWTorch, he came out to the ring to congratulate Sasha Banks, who had just defeated his daughter Charlotte for the RAW Women’s Championship. He had also made several appearances in the months prior, mostly accompanying Charlotte to the ring, and eventually engaging in a storyline feud with his daughter’s villainous character.

