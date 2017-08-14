Robert Pattinson On Donald Trump’s Tweets About Kristen Stewart Cheating on Him

After years of silence, Twilight movie hunk Robert Pattinson has broken his silence on Donald Trump’s tweets about Kristen Stewart when she was caught cheating on him with Snow White and the Huntsman movie director Rupert Sanders.

Back in 2012, when Trump was only a businessman and reality TV show host, he tweeted 11 times about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s personal lives. In the series of tweets, Trump warned The Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star to not give a second chance to Kristen as she will definitely cheat on him again.

During Robert’s recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he laughed when asked about those series of tweets from Donald Trump about Kristen Stewart and Robert’s affair with her.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other.”

Robert laughed and revealed that when Trump tweeted those statements, they didn’t mean anything but now as the years have passed, he has come to the conclusion that those statements were about his personal life.

“When [Trump] said that, it didn’t really mean anything,” Robert added. “But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me.’ But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me.”

Kristen on Donald Trump’s tweets and his presidency

Earlier this month, Kristen talked about Trump’s presidency and how it is affecting all American women in general. During her interview, she addressed the current situation of American women under Trump’s presidency. She added that due to the new policies, American women have come a little closer to each other.

“I’ve never felt such a strong sense of community. So it’s brought us together. The catalyst for this is regrettable, obviously, it’s s***y.”

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, it was not the first time Kristen, who recently revealed that she is open to date men as well, talked about President Trump and what he thinks about her.

During her Saturday Night Live show, Stewart opened up her monologue by openly admitting that the 45th president of the United States of America does not like her very much.

The Come Swim director then talked about all those tweets which the real estate businessman tweeted about her personal life.

Robert and Kristen’s Twilight movie reboot

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are more than happy to share screen space for one more time if they come across a good script. That being said, none of their representatives have confirmed the star’s inclination for working again. As of now, Robert is busy filming Damsel and High Life; and Kristen, on the other hand, is busy with Lizzie and Underwater.

