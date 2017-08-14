Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will be seen sharing the screen space for the last time in the final part of the erotic series Fifty Shades. The filming of the adult film was wrapped alongside Fifty Shades Darker which released earlier this year. After the filming, both Dakota and Jamie decided to take a mini break and later on, they both signed more challenging roles.

The Fifty Shades Freed star is currently working alongside Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage for HBO’s My Dinner With Herve. The upcoming biopic is written and directed by Gervasi and will feature Dinklage as Herve Villechaize, the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, and Jamie will be seen as a journalist Danny Tate.

The portrayal of Anastasia Steele was not an easy one. The actress herself revealed in the past that along with Jamie, she had to simulate sex for seven straight hours, which was really tedious. Now, the actress has decided to play more challenging roles. The Need For Speed actress recently started filming the indie drama, The Peanut Butter Falcon. It was earlier reported by the Inquisitr that Dakota’s co-star Shia LaBeouf reportedly had the hots for her, and the actress made it clear to him that she is not interested in him as she wishes to concentrate on her work.

The actress was recently photographed on the set of The Peanut Butter Falcon. Apparently, fans have started to believe that the star was looking very tired and is reportedly missing Jamie Dornan and their previous shoots.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Fifty Shades actress recently confessed that she regrets getting some of her body tattoos. During her recent conversation with Glamour, when it was asked to name her beauty regret, she cited that she wishes she did not ink a few things on her body.

“There are a few tattoos I wish weren’t on my body, but it happens, I guess, and admittedly, I continue to get them,” Dakota said.

As many of her fans know, Dakota has a tattoo of three birds on her shoulder, a small tattoo behind her right ear, the word “amor” inked on the back of her neck, the phrase “acta non verba” (which loosely translates to “deeds not words”) on her left bicep, and the phrase “look at the moon” surrounded by different stars on the right foot.

Check out her tattoos.

In addition to this, she joked about cutting her hair and hoping that she won’t regret it in few days.

“I also was feeling a bit sassy this morning and cut my bangs in a whirlwind after six months of growing them out, so I hope I don’t regret that!”

It is still not clear which tattoo she regrets because the fans of the erotic NSFW film series have loved all the tattoos on her body.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]