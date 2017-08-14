‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Ceremony Plans On Track For Alex Ow, ‘BB19’ Showmances Turn On Each Other?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from late Sunday (August 13) and early Monday (August 14) address plans for the Veto Ceremony and that the two remaining BB19 showmances may be turning on each other. The most important piece of information is that Matt Clines won the Power of Veto and controls what can or cannot take place at the Veto Ceremony on Monday. Late Sunday, on the CBS live feeds, he made it pretty obvious how he feels that his alliance should play things.

It seems that the main reason Matt is against Cody Nickson isn’t due to the fighting in the BB19 house, but that Cody decided to vote against Raven Walton at the last Eviction Ceremony. That may have been a huge mistake by Cody because Matt has become fixated on that solitary event. Matt keeps repeating it to anyone who will listen, continuously blaming Cody for Jessica Graf getting evicted. Matt strongly believes that it’s Cody’s fault that Jessica missed even making it to the BB19 jury.

Backtracking a bit with these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers, a previous report by the Inquisitr relayed the information that Alex Ow wants Elena Davies evicted from the house as soon as possible. This is due to what happened at the Veto Competiton, as Alex had a $5,000 prize in hand, but Elena decided to swap her punishment with the Head of Household. Now Alex has to set up a campsite and cook hot dogs for the entire BB19 house every time a bugle sound comes over the speakers. Alex is not pleased with this at all.

It’s possible that Alex Ow wouldn’t mind either Cody Nickson or Elena Davies heading to the BB19 jury this week. Maybe she can help make that happen for both houseguests, as the August 17 episode will have a double eviction. It is that double eviction that Matt Clines has been discussing with showmance partner Raven Walton, as he would like one of them to win the Head of Household Competition so that they can nominate the other showmance (Mark Jansen and Elena Davies). That would certainly spice things up on Thursday night.

As for the Big Brother 19 spoilers that directly predict the plan for the Veto Ceremony, Matt Clines is expected to use the Power of Veto to save Jason Dent, giving Alex Ow the opportunity to name a replacement nominee. At that point, Alex will be able to put Cody Nickson on the block, all but cementing the fact that he will be the first member of the BB19 jury. If Matt decides to save Elena Davies, the same result will take place, as Mark Jansen would then need to vote out Cody. All scenarios leave Matt on the block in this risky move.

The real fireworks could come during the fast-forward that is expected to take place following the first Eviction Ceremony on August 17. The BB19 cast will play another Head of Household Competition, with very little time for the new person in charge to name their nominees for eviction. If Mark Jansen gets the power, he has already hinted at trying to go after Paul Abrahamian. Could Mark be the one that finally takes down the second-place finisher from Big Brother 18? Before then, more Big Brother 19 spoilers could still emerge on the live feeds.

