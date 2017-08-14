Dog The Bounty Hunter Takes Gov. Chris Christie To Court, Hits The Campaign Trail

Now here’s a headline you don’t read every day: the nation’s most famous fugitive retrieval agent, Dog the Bounty Hunter, is taking New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to court, all while hitting the political campaign trail.

According to the New York Post, Dog The Bounty Hunter (real name: Duane Chapman) is suing Gov. Chris Christie as part of a wrongful death suit.

Christian Rogers, 28, was shot to death by Jules Black, 30, after Black was released from jail on the state’s new bail system, which is no longer based on cash, but is instead based on what a judge determines is the “risk assessment” of the suspect being released.

Chapman claimed, in a statement, that Christie is violating the rights of “all African-Americans” with this new bail system, which went into effect in January of this year.

“I wanted to help support the Rodgers family and to send a message to Gov. Chris Christie that law enforcement professionals like myself from across the country think he should be ashamed of himself for ignoring our advice and passing the dangerous, fake reform that I believe led to the tragic murder of Christian Rodgers,” Chapman said in a statement. “Christie should be ashamed of himself. The Governor needs to know that the eyes of every American who loves their family and wants to preserve law and order are on him right now.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, have a new show for themselves called Dog and Beth On The Hunt, which airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.

But there’s another career path that Chapman is considering, as was mentioned earlier: politics.

According to Politico Magazine, Dog the Bounty Hunter was hitting the political trail, but not for himself. Rather, he’s been on the trail supporting Michael Williams, who is trying to become Georgia’s next governor.

And, it seems, people who voted for Trump — someone who Williams endorsed — think of Dog the Bounty Hunter as a trusted celebrity figure.

“Dog’s delivery lacks the hypnotic mania of Trump’s—the two reality stars have met each other on the motivational speaking circuit through their work with Tony Robbins—but many of the same raw ingredients are there: free-association, self-mythologizing and off-color humor.”

#Hb204 Releases Thousands of Criminals Who Have Victimized Law Abiding Citizens tell your legislators to vote no! pic.twitter.com/eMsKwDsywD — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 14, 2017

What do you think of Dog The Bounty Hunter’s latest career move? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]