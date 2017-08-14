There are only two episodes left in Game of Thrones Season 7, but it looks like another major battle is about to go down next Sunday. Jon Snow has just assembled an elite group of fighters which includes Jorah Mormont, The Hound, and Beric Dondarrion to go beyond the Wall.

But what exactly can viewers expect in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6? The King in the North and the Magnificent Seven are set to go up against the White Walkers, but it looks like not all of them will make it back after their trip beyond Eastwatch. Who will lose in the effort to capture a wight next week?

There were several awesome things that happened in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5, from Jon Snow casually petting an unusually docile Drogon to the highly anticipated return of Gendry. The episode even had a few major bombshells as Cersei Lannister realized she is pregnant with Jaime’s child, and Gilly somehow confirming that Rhaegar Targaryen annulled his marriage to Elia Martell before marrying Lyanna Stark in Dorne.

There were all exciting moments in “Eastwatch.” However, there is little doubt that the last few minutes of the episode had fans looking forward to the epic fight that will happen in next week’s episode.

It was revealed that The Hound, Beric Dondarrion, and Thoros of Myr have all ended up in Eastwatch with Tormund Giantsbane. Although Gendry was probably ready to bash his former captors’ heads in with what looks like Robert’s Warhammer, he also agreed to join the group in the mission to capture a wight. The recently greyscale-free Jorah Mormont is also part of the team, so it looks like these guys could easily complete their mission. However, the teaser for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 suggests otherwise.

The preview for the sixth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 features Jon Snow and his team drawing their weapons as heavy snow falls on them. The promo for the still-untitled episode also concludes with Jon and Tormund running for their lives. Does this mean his other companions have been overtaken by the White Walkers?

Find out who will survive beyond Eastwatch when Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 premieres on HBO on August 20.

[Featured Image by HBO]